Obesity Action Coalition Thanks the Biden Administration for Proposed Expansion of Obesity Medication Coverage

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving week, the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) extends its gratitude to the Biden Administration for proposing a new rule significantly expanding access to obesity medications for Americans with Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

"This is incredible. For more than a decade, the OAC, alongside partner organizations, advocated for the recognition that obesity medications are far more than just weight-loss drugs," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO. "They are essential treatments for the disease of obesity."

In May, OAC led 57 groups representing patients, healthcare providers, caregivers, seniors and underserved communities in submitting a letter to the Biden Administration calling on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide access to comprehensive obesity care. Upwards of 1,500 OAC supporters lent their voices and sent more than 5,500 letters to the Biden Administration as well, advocating for Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage for obesity medications and expanding the type of providers and science-based community programs that can deliver intensive behavioral therapy (IBT) under Medicare Part B.

"Obesity care is a bipartisan issue," said Tracy Zvenyach, PhD, MS, RN, OAC Director of Policy Strategy and Alliances. "We've had numerous meetings with the Biden Administration about access to care, and it's rewarding to see these efforts update policies that will improve the lives of people with obesity."

The OAC urges the public to join us in thanking the Biden Administration for the new proposed rule. Take action today by Clicking Here!

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a more than 85,000 member-strong National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support. Founded in 2005, it is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.ObesityAction.org.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition