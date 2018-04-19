OBI Pharma Announces FDA Clearance of OBI-3424 IND Application for A Phase I/II Study Targeting AKR1C3 Solid Tumors

OBI plans to enroll patients with local solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). OBI Pharma's Chief Medical Advisor, Tillman Pearce, M.D., noted, "This clinical trial intends to verify the safety and preliminary activity profile of OBI-3424, a novel first-in-class prodrug of a DNA alkylating cancer therapeutic that is selectively activated by AKR1C3, an enzyme that is overexpressed in a variety of solid and liquid tumors. We are delighted to conduct this first-in-man clinical trial at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute of Ohio State University, two of America's leading academic oncology research institutions."

Amy Huang, General Manager of OBI Pharma, added, "OBI Pharma is proud to further develop our unique targeted cancer pipeline, including targets like the Globo series and AKR1C3. OBI-3424 enhances OBI's pipeline in solid and liquid tumors for cancer patients who over-express AKR1C3. OBI is taking a first-step towards testing the safety and initial efficacy of a new class of AKR1C3 targeted therapy. We are excited to develop novel targeted therapeutics in the fight against cancers of unmet need."

About OBI-3424

OBI-3424 is a first-in-class novel small-molecule prodrug that selectively targets cancers overexpressing the enzyme aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3), and selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the AKR1C3 enzyme. This selective mode of activation distinguishes OBI-3424 from traditional alkylating agents, such as cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide, which are non-selective.

AKR1C3 overexpression has been documented in a number of treatment-resistant and difficult-to-treat cancers including: hepatocellular carcinomas (HCC), castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). AKR1C3 is highly expressed in up to 15 solid and liquid tumors.

Furthermore, individualized patient selection by staining for AKR1C3 overexpression by immunohistochemistry can be performed based on tumor biopsies or circulating tumor cells to identify patients with other tumor types most likely to respond to treatment with OBI-3424, and thus offering the possibility for a streamlined clinical development strategy.

OBI Pharma holds worldwide rights for OBI-3424 with the exception of the following countries, whose rights are held by Ascenta Pharma: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, and India.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets, such as Globo Series (including Globo H), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo Series includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822), a Globo Series active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

