Observe, Inc. Ranked Number #38 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Second straight year of recognition underscores accelerating customer demand for AI-powered observability at scale

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe Inc. , the leader in AI-powered observability, today announced it ranked #38 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Observe grew 2,973% during this period.

"Our growth reflects a fundamental shift in how enterprises operate at scale," said Jeremy Burton, CEO of Observe Inc. "The future of observability isn't collecting more data, it's understanding it. That's why we built Observe on an open O11y Data Lake, a Knowledge Graph that captures real-time system context, and an AI SRE agent to reason over it. Our customers are troubleshooting 10x faster while cutting costs by up to 60%. As systems become more dynamic and autonomous, Observe is focused on giving every engineering team the context they need to move with extraordinary speed and confidence."

This recognition follows Observe's recent launch of two new AI agents, AI SRE and o11y.ai, leveraging code generation and data lake architecture to streamline reliability engineering, accelerate incident resolution, and keep systems resilient at scale. Earlier this year, the company also announced $156 million in a Series C funding led by Sutter Hill Ventures with participation from Madrona Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, and Capital One Ventures.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants—demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

