Observe Introduces AI SRE and o11y.ai Agents, Accelerating Developer Productivity While Cutting Enterprise Observability Costs

New AI agents leverage code generation and data lake architecture to streamline reliability engineering, accelerate incident resolution, and keep systems resilient at scale.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe Inc. , the leader in AI-powered observability, today announced the availability of two new AI agents, AI SRE and o11y.ai , built on its open data lake architecture and knowledge graph. The new agents drive engineering productivity with intelligent incident investigation and remediation, and faster delivery of production-ready code.

Key Highlights

Early customers report incident triage up to 10x faster

Mean time to resolution (MTTR) reduced from hours to minutes

Observability costs reduced by up to 60%

The Challenge: Managing Modern Observability

In the 2025 Gartner® Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) Signature Role Survey1, "54% of CIOs reported improving operational resilience was one of the top three goals of the IT I&O function, compared to 38% of heads of I&O." Seventy-three percent of heads of I&O selected cost optimization as a top goal. As infrastructure generates even more telemetry and becomes more complex to manage, organizations need to adopt cost-efficient AI SRE tools to support SREs in meeting resilience goals affordably.

"As AI code generation accelerates software delivery, the bottleneck has shifted to running and maintaining systems reliably at scale," said Jeremy Burton, CEO of Observe Inc. "AI SRE and o11y.ai directly address these pain points by making systems observable, reliable, and affordable from day one."

Observe AI SRE Agent: Automating Incident Response

The AI SRE agent autonomously applies context, pinpoints root causes, and suggests fixes, so teams can troubleshoot faster at scale.

AI SRE automates incident investigation with a contextual understanding of logs, metrics, and traces in real time. It reduces operational toil, minimizes on-call load, and increases accuracy in root cause identification. Built on Observe's low-cost, scalable data lake architecture, it enables enterprises to have longer data retention, while reducing observability spend by up to 60%. Governance and compliance are built-in with role-based access controls, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR support.

"As data volumes grow, we're excited about how AI-driven observability could help engineers connect the dots faster across logs, metrics, and traces to provide reliable services to users of our geospatial technology platform," said Adam Skobodzinski, Software Engineer, Foursquare. "Observe's AI SRE and MCP Server have the potential to transform how we investigate incidents and reduce the time engineers spend on resolving issues by providing faster, more contextual insight into system behavior."

MCP Server Delivers Extensibility and Customization

AI SRE enables enterprise customization and extensibility through a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server which integrates natively with Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Augment Code, Windsurf, n8n and other AI tools. The MCP Server uses Observe's knowledge graph to help agents quickly gather more context from the massive volume of observability data in the data lake, resulting in greater accuracy. Teams can integrate proprietary data, add custom context, automate complex workflows, and build custom AI agents tailored to their unique enterprise environments. Engineers save hours by asking questions in natural language in their code editor rather than learning and switching between multiple tools, query languages, and dashboards.

"At Topgolf, we see tremendous opportunity for AI to streamline how our engineers interact with observability data directly within their coding environments," said Brian Schneider, Senior Director of Engineering, Venue Systems, Topgolf. "Tools like Observe's MCP Server help increase developer velocity and reinforce our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality Player experiences across our venues worldwide. It's also a major unlock for our SRE practice, empowering teams to proactively analyze systems and address potential issues before they impact players."

Customer outcomes with AI SRE and MCP Server:

Incident resolution dropped from hours to minutes

Operational toil and on-call burden reduced

Observability ROI felt immediately in engineering

Observe o11y.ai Agent: Developer-Centric Observability

o11y.ai is an observability agent that lets developers generate code instrumentation, debug, and ask questions about their application.

Built for developers, o11y.ai makes observability as natural as coding. The agent adds OpenTelemetry instrumentation from day one, giving engineers instant access to the logs, metrics, and traces they need. Developers can ask questions about usage, errors, and performance, as well as debug and validate fixes using context from their telemetry and code.

Customer outcomes with o11y.ai:

Shorter feedback loops

Faster root cause analysis

Higher engineering velocity

Observe AI SRE and o11y.ai Availability

Observe Inc. redefines observability for the AI era: proactive, intelligent, and cost-efficient. The new agents are available immediately at AI SRE and o11y.ai . The launch will be followed by a virtual event , "The Future of Observability: How Agents Are Shaping Reliability Engineering", featuring CEO Jeremy Burton and industry leaders.

About Observe, Inc.

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Observe Inc. delivers modern AI-powered observability at scale. Built on an open data lake with a proprietary Knowledge Graph and AI SRE, Observe enables users to troubleshoot faster at drastically lower cost. For more information, visit www.observeinc.com .

1 Gartner, AI, Autonomy, and Architects: The Future of Site Reliability Engineering, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, Chris Saunderson, Sept. 25, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

