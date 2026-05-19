Observe.AI Named a 2026 MetriStar Top Provider for Agent Assist Applications by Metrigy

Recognition Highlights Industry-Leading Business Impact and Customer Sentiment for AI-Powered Agent Assist

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe.AI, the leading agentic CX platform for customer service transformation, today announced it has been named a 2026 MetriStar Top Provider for Agent Assist Applications by Metrigy, a premier research and advisory firm focused on customer experience (CX), AI, and workplace collaboration.

The MetriStar Top Provider Award recognizes technology providers whose customers achieve above-average business success and strong customer sentiment ratings, as measured by independent research and quantitative analysis.

Observe.AI announced it has been named a 2026 MetriStar Top Provider for Agent Assist Applications by Metrigy Post this Observe.AI is named top provider for Agent Assist Applications in the 2026 Metristar by Metrigy

Observe.AI earned this distinction for its ability to deliver measurable outcomes across key metrics, including revenue growth, customer satisfaction (CSAT), agent efficiency, and operational cost reduction. According to the Metrigy report, Observe.AI achieved a Business Success score of 363—the highest among all evaluated providers and significantly above the industry average. Additionally, the company demonstrated strong customer sentiment, with above-average ratings across critical categories, including security, platform reliability, and analytics capabilities.

Observe.AI's exceptional business success score (an impressive 111 points above the average) is buoyed by top performance for enabling CSAT, efficiency, and revenue improvements. "When the overall and individual business success scores are coupled with outstanding customer sentiment ratings, there's no question that Observe.AI is hitting all the right notes for companies using its agent assist capabilities to drive value for their CX operations," said Beth Schultz, VP of research and principal analyst at Metrigy.

"Being recognized as a MetriStar Top Provider is a powerful validation of the real-world impact we deliver for our customers," said Swapnil Jain, CEO of Observe.AI. "Enterprises today are looking for AI solutions that go beyond experimentation and drive measurable business outcomes. Our agentic Companion Agents are purpose-built to elevate agent performance, improve customer experiences, and unlock operational efficiency at scale—and this recognition reflects that commitment."

Driving Measurable Business Outcomes with Companion Agent

Observe.AI's recognition is driven by the success of its agentic CX platform, which delivers real-time guidance, automates workflows, and enhances agent performance throughout the customer interaction lifecycle.

Observe.AI earned high customer scores by:

Enabling market-leading improvements in CSAT, revenue, and agent efficiency

Enabling real-time guidance and compliance adherence

Automating after-call work to reduce operational overhead

Providing actionable insights by analyzing 100% of customer interactions

The company's Companion Agents ecosystem includes:

Knowledge Agent: Surfaces relevant information and answers instantly to help front line teams resolve issues faster.

Surfaces relevant information and answers instantly to help front line teams resolve issues faster. Coaching Agent: Delivers real-time coaching and personalized feedback to help front line teams improve performance during and after interactions.

Delivers real-time coaching and personalized feedback to help front line teams improve performance during and after interactions. Summary and Aftercall Agent: Automatically generates concise summaries of customer interactions for quick review and documentation.

Elevating Human Performance in Customer Services

As agent assist becomes a cornerstone of modern CX strategies and customer-facing AI agents automate more routine interactions, frontline teams are increasingly focused on moments that require judgment, empathy, exception handling, and complex problem-solving. Those interactions are higher-stakes, but many frontline teams are still supported by outdated tools that provide static scripts, basic knowledge lookup, or limited real-time guidance. By delivering contextual, real-time intelligence and automating repetitive tasks, the platform enables humans to focus on high-value customer interactions while improving overall business performance.

Metrigy's global 2026 study, based on input from over 1,400 CX leaders, underscores the growing importance of agent assist technologies in driving competitive advantage and delivering measurable ROI.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is the AI Agents platform for customer experience, designed to help organizations deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient customer service at scale. The platform enables businesses to deploy specialized AI agents that autonomously execute work across the full CX lifecycle—from handling customer conversations to supporting frontline teams and optimizing operations.

Built on a CX-native foundation, Observe.AI works with 300+ global brands in Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Consumer Services to improve customer satisfaction, boost productivity, and deliver consistent, scalable performance across every customer interaction.

About Metrigy

Metrigy is an innovative research and advisory firm focused on artificial intelligence, customer experience, and workplace collaboration. Through primary research and data-driven insights, Metrigy provides strategic guidance to technology providers and enterprise organizations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Observe.AI

Chrissy Calabrese

[email protected]

SOURCE Observe.AI