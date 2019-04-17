Observer To Host Art Business Event

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer, the digital media company focused on chronicling the world's power players in business, policy, entertainment, technology, art, travel, real estate and dining, today announced its speaker lineup for the Business of Art Observed Event to be held in New York on May 21st. The conference will feature prominent art industry professionals to discuss key business issues, trends and technology disruption facing the industry on both a global and national scale.

Observer's inaugural Business of Art Observed Event will bring together the top gallery owners, museum curators, professional art advisors, auctioneers, private collectors, attorneys and art insurance professionals for a half-day event on the Business of Art.

"The art world has a unique set of challenges: the birth of a global arts market, the use of social media, preferences towards digital galleries and the growth of international art fairs, as well as struggles with regulations in an evolving industry. The Business of Art Observed Event will bring together art market professionals to discuss these issues facing a rapidly changing industry," said James Karklins, President, Observer Media.

The Business of Art Observed Event will feature a number of trends including:

Disruption in the Art World – How the Rules are Changing and the Impact on Art Businesses Nationally and Globally

Regulating the Art Market

The Art Market 2.0: Using Art & Technology Solutions to Drive the Industry Forward

Insurance & Risk Management

The Fair Economy: How Art Fairs Have Reshaped the Art Market

Globalization

The Event will feature the following speakers:

Helen Allen, Executive Director, The Winter Show

Maxwell L. Anderson, President, Souls Grown Deep Foundation

Anne Bracegirdle, AVP, Specialist, Christie's

Ronald Fiamma, Global Head of Private Collections, AIG, Inc.

Michael Findlay, Director, Acquavella Galleries

Devin Finzer, CEO, OpenSea

Nica Gutman Rieppi, Principal Investigator, Art Analysis & Research

Clinton Howell, President of Clinton Howell Antiques; President AADLA and CINOA

Sean Kelly, Owner, Sean Kelly Gallery, New York

Lark E. Mason, Jr., President, iGavel Auctions and Lark Mason Associates

James McAndrew, Head of the Art Law Practice, Grunfeld Desiderio Lebowitz Silverman & Klestadt LLP

Michael McCullough, Partner, Pearlstein McCullough & Lederman LLP

Laura Patten, Art & Finance Specialist, Deloitte

Mary Pontillo, Senior Vice President, National Fine Art Practice Leader, DeWitt Stern, A division of Risk Strategies

Narric Rome, Vice President of Government Affairs, Americans for the Arts

Lawrence M. Shindell, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, LMI Group International, Inc.

Massimo Sterpi, Partner, Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners

Peter K. Tompa, Executive Director, Global Heritage Alliance

Dennis M. Wade, Senior Partner, Wade Clark Mulcahy, LLP

Elizabeth von Habsburg, Managing Director, Winston Art Group

Pauline Willis, Director & CEO, The American Federation of Arts

Elena Zavelev, Founder, New Art Academy & CADAF.art

Guests may attend the Business of Art Observed Event on May 21st at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. This conference is expected to sell out. Register Today to ensure your spot.

Media interested in attending the event can contact Brittany Hillyer at bhillyer@observer.com.

About Observer

Observer is a digital media property, chronicling the world's power players in business, policy, entertainment, technology, art, travel, real estate and dining. Through credible, authoritative content, Observer inspires and challenges an urban audience of global thinkers, business leaders and luxury consumers.

About Observer Media

Observer Media is a diversified media, information and services company with interests in digital media such as Observer and Commercial Observer, and information platforms including Realgraph.

SOURCE Observer Media

Related Links

http://www.observermedia.com

