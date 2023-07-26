Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Industry Report 2023: Treatment Landscape Reveals Promising Prospects for Improved Patient Outcomes

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health disorder characterized by intrusive thoughts, images, or impulses causing anxiety, and repetitive behaviors aimed at reducing that anxiety. It follows a chronic course, often leading to years of suffering before seeking treatment. The DSM-5 diagnostic criteria for OCD remain largely unchanged from DSM-IV, with two specifiers added: insight and tic-related disorder.

Market Overview: In 2022, there were approximately 12,082,000 total prevalent cases of OCD in the 7 major markets (7MM). Most diagnosed cases are severe, with 50% classified as severe, 35% as moderate, and 15% as mild. The United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed cases in 2022, approximately 2,156,000 cases, and the OCD market size in the US was around USD 600 million.

Treatment Landscape: Treatment for OCD involves building a therapeutic alliance, psychoeducation, and utilizing psychological and/or pharmacological approaches. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) are the most commonly prescribed medications for OCD, with drugs like sertraline, fluoxetine, and fluvoxamine being popular choices.

Emerging Therapies: Troriluzole, developed by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, is a promising drug in the OCD treatment landscape. It is a glutamate-release inhibitor and has shown encouraging results in clinical trials. If successful, troriluzole is expected to bring major changes in the OCD treatment landscape, offering safer and more effective options.

Market Outlook: The total market size of OCD in the 7MM is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~5%, reaching approximately USD 1,000 million by 2032. The growth is driven by an increase in the prevalent pool of the disease and the launch of new therapies.

OCD symptoms may be present for years before treatment is sought, and those affected often suffer in silence. The disease follows a chronic waxing and waning course where 15% of patients have deterioration, and 5% have episodes with inter-episode recovery.

The diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is established by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) diagnostic criteria, while the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) is used for the assessment of its severity.

In 2022, there were ~12,082,000 total prevalent cases of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in the 7MM.

Most of the diagnosed cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) are severe, with around 15%, 35%, and 50% of individuals having mild, moderate, and severe OCD, respectively.

accounted for the highest number of diagnosed cases of OCD in the 7MM, i.e., ~2,156,000 cases in 2022. In 2022, the market size of OCD was the highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 600 million .

. Treatment of OCD comprises several components, starting with building a therapeutic alliance with the patient and psychoeducation. Then psychological and/or pharmacological approaches, and, for patients with treatment-resistant OCD, neuromodulation, and neurosurgery.

The NICE guidelines propose CBT as the treatment of choice for OCD and body dysmorphic disorder due to the rigorous research invested into CBT for OCD and the effectiveness of treatment.

The expected launch of troriluzole (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals) by 2027 is set to bring major changes in the treatment landscape of OCD, bringing in safer and more effective treatment options for OCD patients.

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) are the most popular form of treatment for OCD, which works by increasing serotonin levels in the brain.

Some widely used medications for the treatment of OCD are citalopram (CELEXA, CIPRAMIL), escitalopram (CIPRALEX, LEXAPRO), fluoxetine (PROZAC), fluvoxamine (FAVERIN, LUVOX), paroxetine (PAXIL, SEROXAT), sertraline (LUSTRAL, ZOLOFT). If these medications fail to work, a non-selective SRI may be prescribed. However, because it affects neurotransmitters in the brain other than just serotonin, there are more side effects, and therefore it is usually not a first-choice medication for treating OCD. The non-selective SRI most commonly used for treating OCD is clomipramine (ANAFRANIL).

The generic alternatives of the approved marketed assets for OCD, such as sertraline hydrochloride, fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, clomipramine, etc., entered the market from 1996-2006.

