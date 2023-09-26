Obstetrics Safety Leader PeriGen to Collaborate with American Legal Connections as Medical Malpractice Awards Continue to Escalate

News provided by

PeriGen

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARY, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc., the global leader in AI-powered perinatal care solutions, today announced a collaboration agreement with American Legal Connections (ALC), an affiliation of health systems, legal and insurance firms focused on reducing the incidence and impact of untoward medical outcomes. The severity of malpractice awards has climbed steadily in recent years, especially in obstetrics; according to reinsurer TransRe, of the 10 largest medical malpractice verdicts in the first seven months of 2023, five were birth-related, each exceeding $30M. This level of exposure threatens sustainability for this service line and women's health in general across the country.

PeriGen's AI-driven perinatal analytics have been shown in independent studies to help reduce the leading indicators of poor outcomes in childbirth, reduce operative deliveries and to reduce the number of unanticipated NICU admissions among term babies. This collaboration will make these analytics more widely available to the ALC membership through specific financial incentives. As well, ALC is providing insight to PeriGen as it develops a software platform designed specifically for risk management executives, health system captives and third-party administrators (TPAs).

"There will always be unfortunate outcomes in childbirth, but the degree to which many are avoidable needs to be addressed, and not by the same techniques that have been in practice for the last ten years," said PeriGen CEO Matthew Sappern. "Prudent adoption of technology to augment clinical care will reduce the incidence of these avoidable, life-changing events, protecting moms, babies and care providers and help ensure women's health remains sustainable for health systems."

About PeriGen
PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on XLinkedInYouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Grant Evans
Amendola Communications
215-582-8146
[email protected]

SOURCE PeriGen

