Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts, 2028

The market of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in 7MM was found to be USD 221.80 million in 2017, and is expected to increase from 2017-2028.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology



The total number of prevalent cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in 7 MM was found to be 139,948,725, in the year 2017.



The Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent cases by age-group, adult prevalent cases, gender-specific prevalent cases in adults, severity-specific prevalent cases in adults, clinical manifestations in adults and diagnosed cases of OSA in adults) scenario of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drug Chapters



This segment of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The market forecast solely focuses on the market revenue generated by the pharmacological treatment (inclusive of Modafinil, marketed under the brand name Provigil, the R-isomer of modafinil, armodafinil present under the brand name Nuvigil (Teva)) used for the management of OSA. Detailed chapter for upcoming therapies like Solriamfetol (Jazz Pharmaceuticals) and Dronabinol (RespireRx) have been covered in the report.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Outlook

The Obstructive Sleep Apnea market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Signs and Symptoms

3.3. Staging of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

3.4. Etiology and Risk Factors

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Biomarkers

3.7. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent Cases of OSA in 7MM countries



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of OSA

5.1. The United States

5.1.1. Prevalence of OSA in the United States

5.1.2. Functionality based Prevalence of OSA in the United States

5.1.3. Stage-wise Prevalence of OSA in the United States

5.1.4. Grade-wise Prevalence of OSA in the United States

5.1.5. Gender-specific Prevalence of OSA in the United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan



6. Treatment Practices

6.1. Treatment Goals

6.2. Treatment Strategy

6.3. Treatment Algorithm based on NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment



7. Unmet Needs



8. Marketed Products

8.1. Marketed Drug Analysis

8.2. Lutathera: Advanced Accelerator Applications

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

8.2.3. Other Development Activities

8.2.4. Clinical Development

8.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

8.2.6. Product Profile

8.3. Afinitor: Novartis Pharmaceutical

8.4. Somatuline Depot: Ipsen Pharma S.A.S.

8.4.7. Other Somatostatin Analogues (SSAs)



9. Other Promising Candidates

9.1. Surufatinib: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

9.1.1. Product Description

9.1.2. Other development activities

9.1.3. Clinical Development

9.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.1.5. Product Profile

9.2. CVM-1118: TaiRx, Inc.



10. Obstructive Sleep Apnea [OSA] Market Analysis: 7MM

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Total Market Size of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor (OSA) in 7MM

10.3. Market Size of OSA by Therapies in 7MM



11. Market Outlook by Country



12. Market Drivers



13. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Novartis Pharmaceutical

Ipsen Pharma S.A.S.

Pfizer

Hutchison Medipharma Limited

TaiRx, Inc.

