Obvi announces partnership with classic baked goods brand Entenmann's® - NEW Entenmann's® x Obvi Super Collagen Protein Powder | Chocolate Chip Cookie

A fresh name in the world of supplements, Obvi was founded in 2019 with a focus on providing wellness-boosting formulations to women of all backgrounds. For more than a dozen decades, Entenmann's® has provided families across America with classic treats including cakes, donuts, mini cakes, muffins, cookies and more. Though seemingly focused on parallel markets, Obvi and Entenmann's® identified commonalities within their missions: the desire to give consumers the best tasting products on the market today. Obvi and Entenmann's® are thrilled to welcome the first collagen and protein boosting solution that tastes like a fresh batch of Entenmann's® Chocolate Chip Cookies.

This fun collaboration gives both parties access to contemporary markets – premiering Entenmann's® in the ever-growing realm of health & wellness, and Obvi, the opportunity to reach a new arena of taste-driven shoppers. As both Obvi and Entenmann's® are recognized as trailblazers within their niche categories, this alignment conjoins impactful food-related forces, both new and time-honored.

"With a mission to bring people the best tasting collagen solutions available, teaming up with Entenmann's® has been a dream. We're proud to have grown exponentially and in just two years be able to align with such an iconic name," says Ronak Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Obvi.

"We're thrilled to work with Obvi on this unique product offering that allows consumers to enjoy the flavor of our classic Chocolate Chip Cookies in a new and exciting way," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®.

Harnessing all of the current benefits of Obvi's Super Collagen Protein Powder, this new Chocolate Chip Cookie flavor works from the inside out to promote the health of hair, skin, joints, and nails. The Entenmann's® x Obvi Super Collagen Protein Powder | Chocolate Chip Cookie, will retail for $44.99 - available exclusively at MyObvi.com.

About Obvi:

Founded in June of 2019, Obvi was established by three South Asian business partners - Ronak Shah, Ankit Patel and Ashvin Melwani - a trio focused on delivering products that make you look and feel good, without sacrificing taste and efficacy. Each Obvi product is developed around unique, first-to-market blends - furthering the market of traditionally tasteless collagen and supplement formulas into joyous internal boosters that great taste and offer incredible benefits. Within their first 24 months of business, Obvi has surpassed $12 million in sales, building a community of over 200,000 customers devoted to Obvi's repertoire of life-changing supplements. Fast-forward to 2021, Obvi's mission is still clear - deliver every customer with the best choice for total body health. For further information on Obvi, visit MyObvi.com or on social media at FaceBook.com/MyObvi and @Obvi.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's® history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's® markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's® Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

