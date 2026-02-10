ObvioGo Now Integrated with Oracle Life Sciences Clinical One Data Collection

Collaboration adds critical decentralized trial capabilities to the Oracle Life Sciences Clinical One Data Collection solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth and Oracle Health and Life Sciences today announced that ObvioGo® is now directly integrated with Oracle Health and Life Sciences Clinical One Data Collection to help organizations support decentralized and hybrid clinical trials at scale.

The integrated offering extends Oracle Health and Life Sciences Clinical R&D portfolio with ObvioGo's enterprise-grade ePRO, eConsent, and eCOA capabilities. This new direct integration enables sponsors and CROs to deploy participant-facing trial technologies configured and delivered through ObvioGo as part of a comprehensive, unified clinical trial system. By bringing these capabilities together, organizations can limit reliance on multiple third-party solutions while maintaining consistency, oversight, and scalability across global studies.

"Oracle Health and Life Sciences is focused on delivering connected, enterprise-grade solutions that help sponsors modernize clinical development," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "With ObvioGo, we are expanding access to decentralized trial capabilities that integrate seamlessly within Oracle Health and Life Sciences product portfolio."

The integration supports efficient trial execution while maintaining data quality, operational oversight, and regulatory compliance for decentralized and hybrid study designs.

"This collaboration represents an important milestone for ObvioHealth," said Richard Watkins, chief revenue officer, ObvioHealth. "Being integrated and sold as part of Oracle Health and Life Sciences validates ObvioGo as an enterprise-ready participant technology platform designed to operate at global scale alongside Oracle Health and Life Sciences."

Beyond core decentralized trial functionality, deploying ObvioGo within the Oracle Health and Life Sciences Clinical One Data Collection creates a foundation for broader efficiencies across study start-up, site operations, participant engagement, and trial oversight, while maintaining consistent governance, and regulatory workflows.

"Together, ObvioHealth and Oracle Health and Life Sciences are delivering an integrated clinical trial experience that addresses the evolving needs of modern research," said Ivan Jarry, CEO, ObvioHealth. "This collaboration enables sponsors to simplify trial operations while maintaining the flexibility required to support decentralized and hybrid study designs."

Each new Oracle Life Sciences innovation is designed to plug seamlessly into this unified data platform—leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Life Sciences AI Application Suite, Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales for integrated operations, and Oracle Health AI Application Suite—so life sciences organizations can realize the full advantage of the broader, interoperable Oracle ecosystem.

To learn more about how Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform can accelerate discovery, clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, and commercialization visit: https://www.oracle.com/life-sciences/data-intelligence/.

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth provides digital technology designed to support the execution of decentralized, hybrid, and traditional clinical trials across therapeutic areas. The company's ObvioGo® platform enables sponsors, CROs, and research teams to configure studies, manage trial operations, and support participant engagement within a single, unified system. By combining study design, trial oversight, and participant-facing workflows, ObvioHealth helps organizations streamline trial execution, maintain data quality, and support regulatory compliance across global research programs.

For more information, visit www.obviohealth.com.

