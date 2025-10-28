ObvioHealth and Vaxxas Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Power Needle-Free Vaccination Technology Trials with ObvioGo®

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global leader in digital clinical trial solutions, announced that it has signed a three-year agreement with Vaxxas, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a needle-free vaccination delivery technology. Under the agreement, Vaxxas has selected ObvioGo® as its preferred digital clinical trial platform to support late-stage clinical trial programs as the company advances towards commercialisation.

The partnership follows Vaxxas' recently announced AUD$90 million funding round to accelerate the company's mission of transforming vaccine delivery with its proprietary high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology.

ObvioGo will provide Vaxxas with a unified, patient-centric platform that streamlines data capture, improves protocol compliance, and scales efficiently.

A Unified Platform for Vaccination Technology Innovation

ObvioGo consolidates trial functions — including eConsent, eCOA, safety monitoring, telehealth, patient engagement, and data reporting — into a single solution. With reusable study libraries, real-time visibility across studies, and integrations with eClinical systems, the platform enables operational scalability, particularly valuable for biotech teams managing complex studies with lean resources.

Supporting Vaxxas' Breakthrough HD-MAP Technology

Vaxxas' HD-MAP technology represents a major advance in vaccine delivery. In addition to enabling needle-free administration, the HD-MAP has the potential to reduce or eliminate the need for strict temperature controls reducing the costs and complexities of traditional cold-chain storage and transport. It also creates opportunities for self-administration in the home, improving vaccine access and uptake worldwide.

ObvioGo's decentralised trial capabilities will help to facilitate participation by a geographically diverse population in Vaxxas' clinical studies, essential to developing a vaccination technology for global health.

Decentralised Trials Fit for Vaccines

Decentralised models are uniquely suited to vaccine development where patient accessibility, diverse site networks, and rapid deployment are critical. ObvioGo provides Vaxxas with tools to ensure protocol compliance, participant retention, and scalability, helping accelerate time-to-market for novel vaccine candidates.

A Strong Strategic Alignment

The initial goals of the collaboration include eCOA (electronic clinical outcome assessment) services and support, platform enablement, and scientific consulting for novel trial designs that maximise the benefits of technology and decentralisation.

By designating ObvioGo as its preferred platform, Vaxxas underscores its confidence in ObvioHealth's ability to deliver scalable, patient-centric trial solutions tailored to the unique demands of vaccine development.

ObvioHealth's Australian-based Operations team will work hand-in-hand with Vaxxas, headquartered in Brisbane, to ensure seamless execution and alignment across clinical programs.

"Here in Australia and across many of our neighbouring countries, tackling healthcare inequity in regional, rural and remote communities remains a critical priority." said Taylor Major, Senior Director of Commercial Operations at ObvioHealth. "By pairing the Vaxxas HD-MAP technology, which reduces the need for cold chain distribution and simplifies vaccination, with our ObvioGo app that enables patients to capture their trial data from any location, we can broaden the reach of life-saving vaccines globally."

"At Vaxxas, our mission is to reimagine how vaccines are delivered, this includes to regions around the world where access to vaccination has been limited by infrastructure and resources. Our HD-MAP technology offers a stable, easy-to-use solution that can be deployed almost anywhere," said Dr Angus Forster, Vaxxas' Chief Technology Officer. "It's exciting to be partnering with ObvioHealth. The platform will enable us to move faster, operate more efficiently, and scale seamlessly as we progress to later-stage clinical studies."

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is a global leader in digital clinical trial solutions. Its enterprise platform, ObvioGo®, equips biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, consumer health companies, and CROs with comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities to design and execute faster, more efficient, and patient-centric clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

About Vaxxas

Vaxxas is a biotechnology company pioneering a needle-free vaccination technology designed to enhance immune response, reduce costs, and improve accessibility. The company recently secured AUD$90 million in funding to advance its clinical development programs and bring next-generation vaccine technologies to market.

