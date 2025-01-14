ObvioHealth Introduces ObvioGo 2.2: Transforming Study Management with AI-Driven Innovation

AI-Driven Enhancements in ObvioGo 2.2 Redefine Efficiency, Compliance, and Innovation in Clinical Trial Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global leader in digital clinical trial solutions, today announced the release of ObvioGo 2.2, the latest version of its innovative platform. This release introduces advanced functionalities designed to streamline study management by leveraging artificial intelligence, enhanced interoperability, and a no-code environment for seamless integration with existing systems and AI models.

ObvioGo 2.2 offers powerful new workflow and task management tools to streamline and enhance trial operations. With real-time compliance tracking and reporting, study teams can proactively identify and address adverse events (AEs), protocol deviations, and compliance risks as they arise, simplifying study management and improving overall efficiency. ObvioGo's unified platform, now integrating real-time tracking, reporting, and a centralized data repository, unlocks new and novel AI capabilities. It enables seamless integration with existing AI models and the deployment of agentic functionalities, revolutionizing clinical trial efficiency, compliance, and safety.

"ObvioGo 2.2 represents a fundamental shift in clinical trial management, setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation" said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "By integrating AI-ready capabilities and seamless connectivity, we are redefining operational efficiency and ensuring data and tasks are organized and accessible for study teams. This release sets a new standard for delivering smarter, faster, and more reliable clinical research outcomes."

These enhancements simplify the study manager's role by organizing tasks and data in real-time, paving the way for more efficient and effective trial management. ObvioGo 2.2 underscores ObvioHealth's commitment to innovation, positioning the company as a leader in AI-driven clinical trial solutions. With its robust capabilities, the platform meets the growing demand for efficient, scalable, and tech-enabled research solutions, delivering significant value to sponsors and advancing the future of clinical research.

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is a global leader in digital clinical trial solutions, delivering smarter, faster, and more cost-effective trials through its innovative ObvioGo platform. By integrating advanced technology with patient-centric design, ObvioHealth ensures high-quality data collection and transformative outcomes.

