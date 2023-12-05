ObvioHealth Launches Unique eCOA Solution to More Effectively Measure What Matters in Clinical Trials

News provided by

ObvioHealth

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

New solution combines scientific advisory with a no-code study design platform and virtual site for more real-time and robust data capture.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global digital clinical trials company delivering stronger clinical evidence through tech-enabled trials, has launched an innovative electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solution, seamlessly integrating advanced study design technology with scientific and clinical services to deliver more robust outcomes for trial sponsors.

The offering is led by Florence Mowlem, PhD, ObvioHealth's VP of Science, who recently co-authored a published paper with C-Path's eCOA Consortium on how best to balance the integrity of electronic measures with the need for respondent usability. Mowlem and team help sponsors identify optimal digital endpoints that carefully consider operational realities and enhance content, timing, and accessibility of eCOA measures.

"The industry has moved toward digital assessments, not only to capture better quality data, but ostensibly to reduce participant burden," said Mowlem. "But, the reality of the participant experience isn't given nearly enough attention when designing for digital. We ensure a design catered to all potential participants—considering visual and cognitive impairments and ease of use—so we can deliver more meaningful clinical trial outcomes."

ObvioGo®, the company's highly configurable clinical trials platform, allows for the rapid building and publishing of eCOAs to test on a mobile app, providing sponsors with the ability to experience the participant journey firsthand and propose changes if necessary. No-code modifications on the platform can be made within minutes, reducing eCOA implementation timelines by up to 70 percent.  

The eCOA design technology includes programming of patient engagement tactics, such as push notifications and a custom chat feature for support. ObvioHealth's virtual site team—coined COACH (Clinical Oversight and Coordination Hub)—provides personalized assistance to participants, ensuring they feel safe and engaged. 

"Technology is a great enabler when it comes to eCOA," said Ivan Jarry, ObvioHealth's CEO. "It helps us to streamline outcomes capture and accelerate study timelines. But, tech is just one component of a successful eCOA strategy. It's only when you combine it with smart, scientific study design and empathetic patient support that you achieve true patient centricity and deliver stronger evidence." 

For more information, visit: www.obviohealth.com

SOURCE ObvioHealth

