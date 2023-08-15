ObvioHealth Ranked No. 962 on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

The virtual research organization has been ranked on the list for the third consecutive year.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today ranked ObvioHealth, a global virtual research organization (VRO) pioneering tech-enabled clinical trials, number 962 on its annual list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. ObvioHealth has now been named on Inc. 5000's premier list for the third consecutive year.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. During this time, ObvioHealth's growth rate was more than 600 percent.

This ranking demonstrates ObvioHealth's accelerating presence in the highly competitive decentralized clinical trials space. ObvioHealth recently launched ObvioGo®, its next-generation platform that has been built on a powerful and flexible tech stack to empower clinical science teams to generate stronger therapeutic evidence. Concurrently, ObvioHealth has formed a successful partnership with industry powerhouse Oracle Health Sciences to facilitate the capture and integration of multisource data into a consolidated source of truth.

"We bring together not only the technology to help run more efficient trials but also the deep clinical expertise of our virtual site and scientific teams," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "To achieve this ranking—at a time when our sector is experiencing both economic and structural challenges—is evidence of our winning formula."

For more information, visit www.obviohealth.com .

SOURCE ObvioHealth