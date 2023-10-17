ObvioHealth Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Industry Appointments

News provided by

ObvioHealth

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Two industry veterans bolster clinical and digital capabilities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a virtual research organization (VRO) delivering stronger clinical evidence through tech-enabled trials, announces the appointment of John Cassidy as its new Chief Financial Officer and Florence Mowlem as Vice President of Science. The two industry veterans will reinforce the company's clinical and digital trial expertise.

John Cassidy, Chief Financial Officer, specializes in driving organizational transformations for companies at the intersection of clinical research, healthcare, and technology. John has held leadership roles in finance, sales, and operations. His most recent position as Global Head of Product and Commercial for eClinical at LabCorp followed his stewardship of that company's acquisition of snapIoT. John's exposure to clinical trial mobile technology predates that of most industry experts; he worked as corporate controller for Parallel 6 before it was acquired by PRA Health Sciences. At ObvioHealth, he will work alongside the executive team to develop robust financial infrastructure, controls, and planning.

"ObvioHealth has a unique model blending clinical expertise with a robust platform to deliver stronger evidence and accelerated timelines for drug development," said John. "It is the perfect time to join this experienced team to help bring the business to a new level of growth." 

Florence Mowlem, Vice President of Science, comes to ObvioHealth from Medable, where she led a team driving the implementation of electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOAs). Previously at Signant Health, Florence employed her scientific expertise to guide the digitalization of COAs and the use of connected health devices in clinical trials.

Florence holds a Ph.D. in Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry from Kings College, and brings a progressive mindset to the scientific practice of digital endpoints capture. She will play a pivotal role at ObvioHealth, working with both clinical and technology teams to optimize the implementation of eCOAs according to industry, regulatory, and scientific best practices.

"I am excited by ObvioHealth's strategic and innovative approach to advancing the use of health devices in clinical trials to support the needs of all stakeholders," Florence said. "I hope to help shape the company's scientific strategy to put ObvioHealth at the forefront of life-improving clinical research practices."

For more information about ObvioHealth and its innovative approach to clinical research, visit www.obviohealth.com.

SOURCE ObvioHealth

