ObvioHealth to Conduct a Pioneering Decentralized Clinical Trial on The Mi-Helper Device for Treatment of Migraine

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth and Mi-Helper, Inc. announce a partnership to conduct a decentralized clinical trial for a non-invasive neuromodulation device for the treatment of migraines. The randomized controlled trial will be fully remote, enabling data capture from home—where the device is intended to be used.

Mi-Helper has been developed to meet a massive unmet need for effective, targeted, and drug-free pain management of migraines, a condition which impacts 1 billion people worldwide. Severe headaches are among the top causes of emergency room outpatient visits in the United States. And, in a recent study, 40% of migraine sufferers reported dissatisfaction with current treatments due to lack of efficacy, poor tolerability, and contraindications to common migraine-specific medications.

The small Mi-Helper device* delivers a controlled stream of conditioned air with a nebulized mist to the mucosa membranes in the nose, providing relief from migraine-related pain and associated symptoms such as nausea and photosensitivity.

"We are working with the top headache neurologists in the world to inform our clinical studies," said Steve Schaefer, CEO of Mi-Helper. "We are committed to delivering a paradigm shift for migraine treatment—fast, accessible, and affordable relief for this highly complex and debilitating neurological disease."

The Mi-Helper study features an adaptive design, beginning with the establishment of optimal dosing and culminating in a pivotal trial to determine therapeutic efficacy. The ObvioGo app will enable patients to remotely enroll, consent, and report relief of pain and other migraine symptoms as well as the use of rescue medications and any potential adverse events. ObvioHealth's COACH (Clinical Oversight And Coordination Hub) team will remotely monitor patient compliance and safety in near real time.

"Mi-Helper and ObvioHealth are dedicated to inclusivity," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "By designing a decentralized clinical trial without the need for physical site visits, we can recruit patients anywhere in the continental United States, including underserved communities. This will provide Mi-Helper with essential data on a real-world population in a real-world setting and should help to ensure that the device, when launched, can serve a broad population."

The study is expected to begin recruiting this summer.

About Mi-Helper, Inc.

Mi-Helper, Inc. is making waves in the medtech sector. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, the biotechnology company leverages patented processes to develop revolutionary non-drug treatments for pain and mood disorders. Their at-home solutions are purpose-built for user-friendliness and accessibility, providing rapid relief without discomfort or side effects.

*Mi-Helper is for investigational use only and has not yet obtained FDA clearance

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is an end-to-end virtual research organization (VRO), combining the clinical excellence of the best CROs with pioneering technology to optimize clinical trials at every stage and touchpoint. The company has been innovating decentralized study designs since 2017, leveraging ObvioGo® -- their proprietary DCT platform and app—as well as an in-house virtual site team and expert clinicians to improve patient engagement and deliver stronger evidence to trial sponsors.

For more information on ObvioHealth, visit www.obviohealth.com.

SOURCE ObvioHealth