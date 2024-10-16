ObvioHealth Welcomes Richard Watkins as Chief Revenue Officer at a Pivotal Moment of Transformation

Experienced Sales Leader to Drive Revenue Growth as ObvioHealth Transitions to Enterprise Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global leader in digital clinical trial solutions, announces the appointment of Richard Watkins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 20 years of experience in sales leadership, specializing in SaaS technology solutions for Data, Analytics, and AI platforms, Richard brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of driving significant sales growth and building high-performance teams.

Richard joins ObvioHealth at a pivotal moment in the company's journey. Since 2017, ObvioHealth has pioneered the digital transformation of clinical trials, and in 2024, the company shifted from a Virtual Research Organization (VRO) to a leading enterprise software provider with the launch of ObvioGo® 2.0. This strategic pivot marks the next phase of growth as the company delivers cutting-edge, scalable digital solutions to its research partners. ObvioGo offers enhanced end-to-end (E2E) capabilities for the rapid design and deployment of clinical trials, enabling seamless management for patients, sites, and data teams in a no-code, AI-native environment.

"We're thrilled to welcome Richard at such a transformative time for ObvioHealth," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "His experience in building long-term sales strategies in the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors, coupled with his expertise in SaaS technology and enterprise sales, will be instrumental as we finalize our transition towards an Enterprise Solution. Richard's leadership will drive the adoption of ObvioGo across multiple verticals, including CROs, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Devices, and Digital Therapeutics, empowering pharmaceutical companies and research organizations to successfully manage clinical trial portfolios at an enterprise level."

Richard's background includes his tenure as Senior Vice President of Sales at GlobalData, where he successfully led the Healthcare Division in the US, delivering data-driven insights and innovative solutions to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. His leadership will help ObvioHealth accelerate its growth and solidify its position as a leader in the clinical research industry.

Pioneering the Future of Clinical Trials

With the launch of ObvioGo 2.0 in early 2024, ObvioHealth is equipping pharmaceutical companies and research organizations with powerful tools to streamline and scale clinical trials. ObvioGo offers unparalleled flexibility, supporting everything from small studies to large, complex trials. Its no-code, AI-native platform accelerates study design, execution, and data management, simplifying the entire clinical trial process.

As part of its commitment to innovation, ObvioHealth is collaborating with leading sponsors, CROs like Novotech, and technology partners such as Oracle Life Sciences. These partnerships, combined with advanced technology, ensure that ObvioHealth delivers clinical trial solutions that are both highly effective and scalable.

To ensure the successful adoption of ObvioGo, ObvioHealth provides an enterprise enablement process designed to guide clients through every phase of study design and delivery. This methodical approach includes comprehensive training, close collaboration on study design, ongoing guidance, and full support, ensuring that clients can take full ownership of their studies with confidence. Our enablement team works closely with clients, providing the expert guidance needed to maximize the impact of ObvioGo on their clinical trials.

"We're excited to embark on this new chapter and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in clinical research," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "Our transition to an enterprise software provider allows us to better serve the evolving needs of our clients and revolutionize clinical trials through digital innovation."

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is a global digital health company pioneering the future of digital clinical trials. Through its proprietary ObvioGo® platform, the company provides technology-enabled solutions that deliver stronger evidence and patient-centric outcomes for its pharmaceutical, biotech, and research partners. ObvioHealth's innovative approach simplifies clinical trials, making them more accessible and efficient for both researchers and participants.

For more information, visit www.obviohealth.com.

SOURCE ObvioHealth