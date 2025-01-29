OC Federal Credit Union Brings Top-Tier Insurance Solutions to Ohio Credit Union Members Through Ohio CU Financial Services, LLC

Ohio CU Financial Services, LLC, provides credit union members with expert advice and highly rated insurance and retirement solutions to assist with long-term financial planning.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OC Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the launch of its new wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Ohio CU Financial Services, LLC. The new agency will provide a wide range of insurance products to assist members in their long-term financial planning.

Bill Nelson, EVP, Chief Retail Officer, and Todd Turner, CEO, OC Federal Credit Union

"We recognize the critical importance of providing our members with reliable and trusted financial products," said Todd Turner, CEO of OC Federal Credit Union. "Ohio CU Financial Services is a strategic step forward in our commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of our members."

Agents are located in the five branch locations of OC Federal across Northeast Ohio. Members can stop in to complete their banking and speak with a licensed agent to learn about all the options Ohio CU Financial offers. Agents can also assist members on the phone or through an online video platform.

"Our motto, 'Your trusted advisor on life's journey,' encompasses our mission to offer solutions with our members' best interests at the forefront through all stages of life. As a credit union, we are responsible to provide financial education and tailored products to improve our members' lives," said Bill Nelson, EVP, Chief Retail Officer.

Ohio CU Financial can be reached by contacting OC Federal Credit Union or going to www.ohiocufinancialservices.com.

About OC Federal Credit Union

OC Federal has been proudly serving members since 1954, providing financial solutions designed to meet the needs of communities in Ohio and help them thrive. OC Federal is the largest faith-based credit union in Ohio with $267 million in assets and over 13,000 members. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, OC Federal offers competitive rates, personalized service, and innovative tools to help members achieve their financial goals. With five branches across the state of Ohio, the Ohio CU Mortgage full-service mortgage division, commercial banking, private wealth management, Ohio CU Financial Services, LLC, and a commitment to community engagement, OC Federal is dedicated to making an impact in the financial lives of members. For more information, visit www.ocfederal.com, www.ohiocumortgage.com, and www.ohiocufinancialservices.com.

SOURCE OC Federal Credit Union