OC Federal Credit Union Invests in Future Growth with New North Canton Operations Center

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OC Federal Credit Union has reached an exciting milestone in its continued growth with the opening of a new operations center in North Canton. The facility, which recently welcomed employees from several of the credit union's operational departments, reflects the organization's ongoing investment in the people and resources that support its growing membership.

Unlike a traditional branch, the North Canton location will serve exclusively as an operations center, providing dedicated workspace for teams that work behind the scenes to support the credit union's daily operations. By expanding its operational footprint, OC Federal Credit Union is creating the capacity needed to support future growth while enhancing collaboration and efficiency across the organization.

The addition of the operations center comes after several years of sustained growth for the credit union. As membership, services, and internal operations have continued to expand, so has the need for additional office space to accommodate employees and position the organization for long-term success.

"Over the last several years, the organization has experienced significant growth, creating a demand for additional office space," said Todd Turner, Chief Executive Officer of OC Federal Credit Union. "This facility will allow us to support that growth as well as future growth opportunities so we can continue to meet the service levels our members are accustomed to."

While members will continue to visit OC Federal Credit Union's branch locations for their everyday banking needs, the new operations center represents an important investment in the infrastructure that helps deliver the responsive, personalized service members expect. Housing operational departments in a dedicated facility allows branch teams to remain focused on serving members while strengthening the support systems that make those experiences possible.

The North Canton operations center is more than a new office—it is a reflection of OC Federal Credit Union's commitment to thoughtful growth. As the organization continues to evolve, investments like this ensure it is well-positioned to meet the changing needs of its members while maintaining the personal service and community-focused values that have defined the credit union for decades.

About OC Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1954, OC Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving communities throughout Northeast Ohio. The credit union offers a full range of personal and business financial services, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, and digital banking solutions. Committed to exceptional member service and community involvement, OC Federal Credit Union helps members build stronger financial futures.

In 2016, the credit union established the OC Catholic Foundation to further its commitment to financial literacy, community engagement, and strengthening the financial well-being of the communities it serves. Through educational initiatives, charitable giving, and volunteerism, the Foundation supports individuals and organizations across Northeast Ohio while advancing the credit union's mission of people helping people.

Learn more at www.ocfcu.org.

SOURCE OC Federal Credit Union