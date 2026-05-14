OC WASTE & RECYCLING AND ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LAUNCH PROJECT ZERO WASTE CURRICULUM FOR K-12 EDUCATION

Free, Standards-aligned Lessons Support Classroom Instruction and

Environmental Learning Across Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OC Waste & Recycling and the Orange County Department of Education have launched Project Zero Waste, a free, standards-aligned K–12 curriculum designed to support classroom instruction and advance environmental learning for students across Orange County.

Project Zero Waste provides teachers, educators, and homeschool families with age-appropriate lessons focused on recycling, composting, and sustainable materials management. Offered at no cost, the digital curriculum is available countywide in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese, expanding access to environmental education for diverse school communities.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing classroom instruction, Project Zero Waste aligns with California Science and Social Science frameworks and supports hands-on learning across all grade levels. Younger students are introduced to foundational concepts such as waste sorting and composting, while older students explore topics including climate science, methane emissions and food recovery systems that expose them to related career pathways.

"Project Zero Waste gives educators practical tools to engage students in meaningful conversations about sustainability while supporting academic standards," said Tom Koutroulis, Director, OC Waste & Recycling. "By making the curriculum available throughout Orange County, we are helping students understand how everyday choices connect to environmental outcomes, empowering the next generation as part of the solution."

Building on the County's award-winning EcoChallenge curriculum, Project Zero Waste expands and enhances the program with increased hands-on learning opportunities. Goals include increasing awareness of waste reduction and recycling best practices, supporting California's organic waste diversion requirements and encouraging students to apply sustainable habits at school, at home and in their communities. Through interactive lessons and family engagement materials, students are encouraged to become informed stewards of the environment.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing students with learning experiences that are relevant, accessible and impactful," said Dr. Stefan Bean, Orange County Superintendent of Schools. "Project Zero Waste connects classroom learning with real-world environmental challenges, helping students develop knowledge and habits that benefit their schools and communities."

As the program continues to expand, OC Waste & Recycling and the Orange County Department of Education are incorporating free field trips as part of the Project Zero Waste learning experience. The field trips include bus and substitute teacher stipends, offering students firsthand exposure to waste management operations, resource recovery and potential career pathways. Field trip opportunities for the 2026 school year are fully booked. Educators interested in participating in 2027 can register to learn when future opportunities become available at OCDE.us/ito/pages/Project-ZeroWaste.aspx.

Project Zero Waste curriculum materials are delivered digitally, allowing educators to participate at their own pace throughout the school year. Additional information on how to access the curriculum will be shared through OC Waste & Recycling and Orange County Department of Education outreach channels. For more information visit OClandfills.com/ProjectZeroWaste.

About the Orange County Department of Education

The Orange County Department of Education serves some of Orange County's most vulnerable student populations and provides support and mandated fiscal oversight to 28 school districts serving more than 600 schools and more than 430,000 students.

In addition to providing direct instruction through its own alternative and special education programs, OCDE administers programs and services critical to the operations of local school districts and community colleges, including professional development, legal guidance, payroll services, career and technical education support, high-speed internet access, Local Control and Accountability Plan assistance and approval, family resources and student enrichment.

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County's solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greenery sites, all serving residents and businesses in the County's 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR's three active landfills and compost greeneries reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more at www.OClandfills.com.

SOURCE Orange County - OC Waste & Recycling