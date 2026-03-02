OC WASTE & RECYCLING ANNOUNCES $6M IN GRANT FUNDING TOWARDS REGIONAL EDIBLE FOOD RECOVERY IN ORANGE COUNTY

Up to $500,000 Per Grant Available to Support Sustainable Five-Year Programs

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) is now accepting applications for the Regional Recycling and Edible Food Recovery Grant, a competitive five-year grant program designed to expand edible food recovery infrastructure and support statewide recycling and waste-reduction mandates.

Through the grant program, OCWR seeks to strengthen partnerships with Orange County Edible Food Recovery Organizations (EFROs), nonprofit organizations, jurisdictions, and other eligible entities to increase the recovery of surplus edible food for human consumption, reduce landfill disposal, and support compliance with California Senate Bill (SB) 1383. The program also supports innovative recycling and waste-reduction initiatives that benefit communities throughout Orange County.

"This grant program is an important investment in the partnerships necessary to recover more edible food and get it to the communities who need it most," said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. "By supporting regional collaboration and sustainable programs, we are helping to bridge gaps for Orange County cities, nonprofits, and community organizations to meet the SB 1383 mandate for edible food recovery by helping expand critical infrastructure and capacity to reduce food waste locally."

Across a five-year grant term, up to $6 million is available over the first three fiscal years, with individual grant awards not to exceed $500,000 per project. Eligible projects may include, but are not limited to, new or expanded edible food recovery programs, cold storage and transportation infrastructure, data-tracking software and equipment, education and outreach programs, and supplies related to edible food recovery and distribution.

Key Dates for the Grant Program include:

Application Period Opens: March 2, 2026, at 8 a.m.

March 2, 2026, at 8 a.m. Virtual Q&A Meeting: March 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

March 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Application Submission Deadline: April 10, 2026, at 4:59 p.m.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.OClandfills.com/grants for complete program details, eligibility requirements, application materials, virtual Q&A Zoom invitation, and submission instructions.

