OCC Approves Paxos Application to Convert to OCC Trust; Paxos to Complete Conversion Imminently to Become a Federally Regulated Blockchain Infrastructure Provider

Regulated brokerage and stablecoin issuance platform designed for global enterprises is live and available across 50 States

PayPal USD (PYUSD) will be the largest US dollar stablecoin issued by a federally regulated entity and aligned to upcoming GENIUS rules

PAXG will be the only institutional-grade gold token issued under federal regulatory oversight

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos, the leading blockchain infrastructure platform for innovative institutions and enterprises, today announced it has received approval to convert its New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) limited purpose trust charter to a national trust charter overseen by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Upon conversion, all of Paxos Trust Company's US-based activity will be subject to OCC supervision.

Paxos' federally regulated platform will allow businesses to issue, custody, trade and settle digital assets with clarity and confidence. Paxos can support companies at any stage in their digital asset journey with contiguous service and compliance across all 50 states. This singular supervision means customers can launch digital asset products and stablecoin use cases that are aligned with evolving US regulations. Paxos ensures a streamlined experience for partners as the platform is purpose-built to help institutions scale.

Charles Cascarilla, CEO and co-Founder of Paxos, commented, "Paxos was the first regulated trust company for digital assets in the US with our 2015 NYDFS charter. In our decade as a regulated entity, we've established a reputation as a trustworthy partner capable of meeting the highest standards of compliance. Paxos is now entering a new phase of regulatory supervision and we're excited to power a platform subject to federal oversight and supervision. This will enable customers to innovate, incubate and grow digital asset businesses safely and seamlessly within the US."

With its OCC trust charter, Paxos will offer enterprises a secure, predictable and efficient path to building digital asset products:

Unified Platform : Enterprises can manage stablecoin issuance, brokerage and settlement through a single, enterprise-grade platform built for scale.

: Enterprises can manage issuance, brokerage and settlement through a single, enterprise-grade platform built for scale. Compliance & Future-Proofing : OCC supervision provides regulatory clarity, giving institutions confidence their digital asset products remain aligned with evolving US laws and GENIUS requirements.

: OCC supervision provides regulatory clarity, giving institutions confidence their products remain aligned with evolving US laws and GENIUS requirements. Safe & Efficient: By partnering with Paxos, companies can leverage streamlined and highly secure infrastructure that reduces operational risk and accelerates product development.

Federal oversight also enhances Paxos' leadership in trustworthy stablecoins. Paxos' US-issued stablecoins—including PYUSD— will be issued under federal regulatory oversight and will align with the provisions in the upcoming federal GENIUS regulations. PYUSD will be the largest US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by a federally regulated entity and PAXG will be the only gold-backed digital asset issued under federal regulatory oversight. As GENIUS is implemented, customers can expect full continuity of service and a consistent experience across Paxos-issued stablecoins.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity and is the issuer of numerous digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Global Dollar (USDG) is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN-FSA and in compliance with MiCA. USDG is also available on Solana.

Prudentially regulated by FIN-FSA in Europe, the OCC in the US, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund and PayPal Ventures.

Contact:

Becky Mcclain

[email protected]

SOURCE Paxos