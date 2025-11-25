Paxos Acquires Fordefi to Build the Custody Infrastructure Layer to Power the On-Chain Economy

Businesses have long relied on Paxos for trusted custodial infrastructure as they enter the on-chain financial economy. Digital asset market adoption continues to accelerate and customers now require secure and modular custody solutions. This acquisition combines Paxos' decade-long expertise in regulated infrastructure and qualified custody with Fordefi's multi-party computation (MPC) wallet architecture, policy engine and deep decentralized finance integrations. Clients will be able to build upon a single, trusted platform to issue stablecoins, tokenize assets and build complex payment flows while maintaining the highest standards for security and compliance.

Charles Cascarilla, CEO and co-Founder of Paxos, commented, "We've built Paxos as a neutral, enterprise-grade platform that ushers the world's leading enterprises into the digital asset economy. Fordefi has built an impressive stack and customer base founded on easy-to-use APIs and seamless web3 connectivity. Market participants require a regulated platform partner that meets their range of complex custody needs. Together, Paxos and Fordefi provide customers with a world-class custody solution built upon advanced wallet technology and regulated, qualified custody. We're excited to welcome Fordefi to our team as we enter this new phase of growth."

Founded in 2021 with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, Fordefi is the first institutional-grade multi-party computation (MPC) wallet platform built to solve the unique security, connectivity and policy challenges of decentralized finance. Fordefi will continue operating its product independently and customers can continue using the product as usual. Over time, Paxos will integrate Fordefi's technology and operations into its infrastructure. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Fordefi has built a best-in-class wallet platform trusted by nearly 300 institutions," said Josh Schwartz, CEO of Fordefi. "Joining Paxos allows us to bring our technology to an even broader audience while maintaining our focus on security, usability and innovation. Together, we will offer enterprises the unified custody and stablecoin infrastructure they need to deploy real-world digital asset use cases at scale."

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYDFS and is the issuer of numerous regulated digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Global Dollar (USDG) is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN FSA and in compliance with MiCA. USDG is also available on Solana.

Prudentially regulated by FIN-FSA in Europe, the NYDFS in the US, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund and PayPal Ventures.

About Fordefi

Fordefi is the leading custody and security platform for on-chain operations. Founded in 2021 by Dima Kogan, Josh Schwartz and Michael Volfman, Fordefi empowers hundreds of institutions to operate securely on-chain, safeguarding more than $120 billion in monthly transaction volume. Fordefi's secure and flexible MPC wallet infrastructure enables safe, seamless digital asset operations across both centralized and decentralized workflows. With built-in DeFi connectivity and robust governance and policy controls, Fordefi provides unmatched visibility, protection, and control over every transaction and approval. Headquartered in New York with additional offices in Tel Aviv, Fordefi is a financial technology company dedicated to enabling secure, efficient, and scalable digital asset operations.

