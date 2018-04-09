Occupancy Analytics & In-building Location Based Services Report (2017-2022) - Asia to Enjoy the Highest Rise in Revenues Due to Boom in Asian Construction

DUBLIN, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Occupancy Analytics & In-Building Location Based Services 2017 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is estimated that the Occupancy Analytics market in Commercial Office space achieved systems sales of $1.54 Billion in 2017, and should rise to $4.60 Billion by 2022, growing at a robust rate of 24.5% CAGR.
This report is a comprehensive evaluation of these solutions and services in the Commercial Office space. It provides a completely up-to-date assessment of the emerging market for IoT technology platforms, which locate and map people, assets and workspaces.
The market for occupancy analytics solutions and location based services is in its infancy, highly fragmented and subject to rapid technological change. With office densification rates increasing in 2017 across the world, combined with evidence of poor space utilization and the expectations of occupants for more human and productive environments, the need for workspace management platforms to provide better insight into the repurposing of current workplaces has never been so urgent.
Why Do You Need This Report?
- Discover global market projections & the striking diversity and range of companies addressing this opportunity. This research indicates that there are at least 150 companies providing solutions to the commercial office space, from 7 distinct vertical markets, reflecting the fragmented and immature nature of the market to date.
- Understand how established incumbents from the facilities management, real estate services, lighting, building management, office furniture and safety and security sectors are competing with niche SaaS players and indoor positioning startups as well as major networking and telecommunications companies.
- What is driving M&A and Investment in this business? Discover the valuations paid for Occupancy Analytics & In-Door LBS companies.
- Security and privacy concerns continue to act as the major barrier to market growth, while market confusion over the variety of solutions available and a lack of effective systems interoperability and effective standards are also slowing progress.
Key Findings:
- Growth in this market will be healthy in all regions, but it is Asia that will enjoy the most impressive rise in revenues from Occupancy Analytics over the forecast period, with predicted growth of 26.4% CAGR. This will be driven in no small part by the boom in Asian construction, with nearly 60% of the world's new buildings being concentrated in this region. Within the region, new supply will be concentrated in 5 markets: Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Manila and Bangalore, accounting for 55% of construction taking place in Asia Pacific and over one third of construction worldwide.
- Other key drivers for market adoption have been identified as the overall growth of IoT solutions in commercial real estate, developments in advanced sensors, energy efficiency deliverables, flexible working trends and the development of workspace-as-a-service.
- Many organizations are investing in flexible, smart workspaces, as well as adopting more flexible working policies and practices to satisfy and retain their best employees. These trends align with the uptake of platforms and apps to support occupants and facility managers in smart offices.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT)
- Developments in Connected Devices
- Energy Efficiency Drivers
- Construction Market Growth
- Flexible Working Trends
- Flexible Offices
Barriers
- Privacy, Security & Trust
- Standardization and Systems Integration
- Implementation Costs & Demonstrable ROI
- Electromagnetic Interference
- Lack of User Sentiment / Attitude Data
- Project Governance, Control and Routes to Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. The Global Market in Office Buildings
3. Use Cases
4. Platforms
5. Key Buildings Enhanced with Occupancy Analytics
6. Drivers for Growth
7. Barriers to Growth
8. Key Regulatory Trends
9. Structure and Competitive Landscape
10. M&A, Investments and Strategic Alliances
11. Companies Mentioned
- 12CU
- Abintra
- Accruent
- AccuwareActiveWorkspaceManagement
- AcuityBrands
- Agilquest
- Archibus
- ArubaNetworks
- AssetMapping
- AsureSoftware
- Avigilon
- Avuity
- Axxerion
- Beco
- Beringar
- bGrid
- BlooLoc
- Bluvision
- BrookfieldGIS
- BuildingDNA
- BuiltspaceTechnologies
- Cad-Capture
- CallidaEnergy
- CBRE
- Cisco
- Cloudbooking.com
- Cobundu
- Comfy
- Commscope
- CondecoSoftware
- ConnectedSpaceManagement
- CoorCountLogic
- CoWork.io
- Coworkr
- Cree
- CrowdComfort
- CurrentbyGE
- Cushman&Wakefield
- Density
- DisruptiveTechnologies
- DistechControls
- EMSSoftware
- Enlighted
- Excitech
- FLIRSystems
- Floored
- Flowscape
- FM:Systems
- FSI
- Gooee
- Guardly
- HellaAglaia
- HermanMiller
- HIDGlobal
- Honeywell
- IBM
- Igor
- indoo.rs
- IndoorAtlas
- IndusSystems
- infsoft
- InnerSpaceTechnology
- Inovu
- Intel
- Inxpect
- iOffice
- Irisys
- ISS
- Jibestream
- JLL
- Jooxter
- KastleSystems
- kontakt.io
- LivingMap
- LMGBuildingIntelligence
- LocateeLocusLabs
- LoneRooftopLunera
- Mapiq
- MappedIn
- Mapwize
- Matterport
- MazeMap
- MCSSolutions
- Micello
- MistSystems
- Mitie
- MOD.CAM
- Navigine
- Navisens
- Navvis
- Nologis
- NuLEDS
- OfficeSpaceSoftware
- OfficeVitae
- OpenSensors
- Osram
- PhilipsLighting
- Planon
- Platformatics
- Pointgrab
- PointrLabs
- PoleStar
- PozyxLabs
- Prosegur
- Proximi.io
- QubeGlobalSoftware
- QuuppaRedpointPositioning
- RedstoneConnect
- Relogix
- Rifiniti
- Robin
- Scanalytics
- SchneiderElectric
- Securitas
- Senion
- Sensewhere
- SensibleBuildingScience
- SenzoIT
- Serraview
- ServiceWorksGroup
- Shuwei
- SiemensBuildingTechnologies
- SilvairSite1001
- Situm
- SmartenSpaces
- SpaceIQ
- Spaceti
- SpaceTrak
- Spreo
- Steelcase
- Teem (formerly EventBoard)
- TietoTrimble
- TRXSystems
- ULIS
- VayyarImaging
- VergeSense
- Visioglobe
- Vizsafe
- Wittra
- WorkMesh
- WorkplaceFabric
- WRLD (formerly eeGeo)
- WunSystems
- YanziNetworks
- Zumtobe
