Occupancy Analytics & In-building Location Based Services Report (2017-2022) - Asia to Enjoy the Highest Rise in Revenues Due to Boom in Asian Construction

It is estimated that the Occupancy Analytics market in Commercial Office space achieved systems sales of $1.54 Billion in 2017, and should rise to $4.60 Billion by 2022, growing at a robust rate of 24.5% CAGR.

This report is a comprehensive evaluation of these solutions and services in the Commercial Office space. It provides a completely up-to-date assessment of the emerging market for IoT technology platforms, which locate and map people, assets and workspaces.



The market for occupancy analytics solutions and location based services is in its infancy, highly fragmented and subject to rapid technological change. With office densification rates increasing in 2017 across the world, combined with evidence of poor space utilization and the expectations of occupants for more human and productive environments, the need for workspace management platforms to provide better insight into the repurposing of current workplaces has never been so urgent.



Why Do You Need This Report?

Discover global market projections & the striking diversity and range of companies addressing this opportunity. This research indicates that there are at least 150 companies providing solutions to the commercial office space, from 7 distinct vertical markets, reflecting the fragmented and immature nature of the market to date.

Understand how established incumbents from the facilities management, real estate services, lighting, building management, office furniture and safety and security sectors are competing with niche SaaS players and indoor positioning startups as well as major networking and telecommunications companies.

What is driving M&A and Investment in this business? Discover the valuations paid for Occupancy Analytics & In-Door LBS companies.

Security and privacy concerns continue to act as the major barrier to market growth, while market confusion over the variety of solutions available and a lack of effective systems interoperability and effective standards are also slowing progress.



Key Findings:



Growth in this market will be healthy in all regions, but it is Asia that will enjoy the most impressive rise in revenues from Occupancy Analytics over the forecast period, with predicted growth of 26.4% CAGR. This will be driven in no small part by the boom in Asian construction, with nearly 60% of the world's new buildings being concentrated in this region. Within the region, new supply will be concentrated in 5 markets: Beijing , Shenzhen , Shanghai , Manila and Bangalore , accounting for 55% of construction taking place in Asia Pacific and over one third of construction worldwide.

that will enjoy the most impressive rise in revenues from Occupancy Analytics over the forecast period, with predicted growth of 26.4% CAGR. This will be driven in no small part by the boom in Asian construction, with nearly 60% of the world's new buildings being concentrated in this region. Within the region, new supply will be concentrated in 5 markets: , , , and , accounting for 55% of construction taking place in and over one third of construction worldwide. Other key drivers for market adoption have been identified as the overall growth of IoT solutions in commercial real estate, developments in advanced sensors, energy efficiency deliverables, flexible working trends and the development of workspace-as-a-service.

Many organizations are investing in flexible, smart workspaces, as well as adopting more flexible working policies and practices to satisfy and retain their best employees. These trends align with the uptake of platforms and apps to support occupants and facility managers in smart offices.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT)

Developments in Connected Devices

Energy Efficiency Drivers

Construction Market Growth

Flexible Working Trends

Flexible Offices

Barriers



Privacy, Security & Trust

Standardization and Systems Integration

Implementation Costs & Demonstrable ROI

Electromagnetic Interference

Lack of User Sentiment / Attitude Data

Project Governance, Control and Routes to Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. The Global Market in Office Buildings



3. Use Cases



4. Platforms



5. Key Buildings Enhanced with Occupancy Analytics



6. Drivers for Growth



7. Barriers to Growth



8. Key Regulatory Trends



9. Structure and Competitive Landscape



10. M&A, Investments and Strategic Alliances



11. Companies Mentioned

12CU

Abintra

Accruent

AccuwareActiveWorkspaceManagement

AcuityBrands

Agilquest

Archibus

ArubaNetworks

AssetMapping

AsureSoftware

Avigilon

Avuity

Axxerion

Beco

Beringar

bGrid

BlooLoc

Bluvision

BrookfieldGIS

BuildingDNA

BuiltspaceTechnologies

Cad-Capture

CallidaEnergy

CBRE

Cisco

Cloudbooking.com

Cobundu

Comfy

Commscope

CondecoSoftware

ConnectedSpaceManagement

CoorCountLogic

CoWork.io

Coworkr

Cree

CrowdComfort

CurrentbyGE

Cushman&Wakefield

Density

DisruptiveTechnologies

DistechControls

EMSSoftware

Enlighted

Excitech

FLIRSystems

Floored

Flowscape

FM:Systems

FSI

Gooee

Guardly

HellaAglaia

HermanMiller

HIDGlobal

Honeywell

IBM

Igor

indoo.rs

IndoorAtlas

IndusSystems

infsoft

InnerSpaceTechnology

Inovu

Intel

Inxpect

iOffice

Irisys

ISS

Jibestream

JLL

Jooxter

KastleSystems

kontakt.io

LivingMap

LMGBuildingIntelligence

LocateeLocusLabs

LoneRooftopLunera

Mapiq

MappedIn

Mapwize

Matterport

MazeMap

MCSSolutions

Micello

MistSystems

Mitie

MOD.CAM

Navigine

Navisens

Navvis

Nologis

NuLEDS

OfficeSpaceSoftware

OfficeVitae

OpenSensors

Osram

PhilipsLighting

Planon

Platformatics

Pointgrab

PointrLabs

PoleStar

PozyxLabs

Prosegur

Proximi.io

QubeGlobalSoftware

QuuppaRedpointPositioning

RedstoneConnect

Relogix

Rifiniti

Robin

Scanalytics

SchneiderElectric

Securitas

Senion

Sensewhere

SensibleBuildingScience

SenzoIT

Serraview

ServiceWorksGroup

Shuwei

SiemensBuildingTechnologies

SilvairSite1001

Situm

SmartenSpaces

SpaceIQ

Spaceti

SpaceTrak

Spreo

Steelcase

Teem (formerly EventBoard)

TietoTrimble

TRXSystems

ULIS

VayyarImaging

VergeSense

Visioglobe

Vizsafe

Wittra

WorkMesh

WorkplaceFabric

WRLD (formerly eeGeo)

WunSystems

YanziNetworks

Zumtobe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8w68z/occupancy?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/occupancy-analytics--in-building-location-based-services-report-2017-2022---asia-to-enjoy-the-highest-rise-in-revenues-due-to-boom-in-asian-construction-300626243.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

