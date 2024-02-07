OCEAN CASINO RESORT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RENOWNED RESTAURATEUR MICHAEL SCHULSON

Chef and CEO of Schulson Collective to Bring Two Distinct Culinary Concepts to Atlantic City Boardwalk Resort

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort announced today its partnership with celebrated chef and restaurateur, Michael Schulson to bring two fine-casual concepts to Ocean's culinary roster. Opening later this year, Pearl & Mary oyster bar and Samuel's at Ocean will be located on the lobby level across from The Park.

Pearl & Mary at Ocean Casino Resort Samuel's at Ocean Casino Resort

"Having opened my first restaurant in Atlantic City more than 15 years ago, it's apropos to be returning to the shore to work with Ocean, starting with these two incredible projects," said Michael Schulson. "The team at this property is first class and I look forward to opening additional concepts with them in the future."

Pearl & Mary will present a stunning oyster bar offering bespoke dishes inspired by classic coastal favorites, including an assorted raw bar, mixed crudos, and refreshing cocktails. Pearl & Mary at Ocean will be the second iteration of the oyster bar, with the first location in Mid Town Village, Philadelphia.

Samuel's is more than just a modern take on an all-day diner experience. It is a nod to Michael's grandparents who immigrated to the Bronx and opened a kosher butcher shop, effectively serving as the celebrity chef's first culinary influence. Samuel's American-Jewish inspired menu will include fresh baked breads and pastries, scrumptious salads, and signature sandwiches.

Michael Schulson is one of Philadelphia's most successful hospitality professionals and is the owner of Double Knot, DK Sushi, Independence Beer Garden, Sampan, Graffiti Bar, Harp & Crown, Giuseppe & Sons, Alpen Rose, Via Locusta, Prunella, Pearl & Mary and his newest concept Bar Lesieur.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pearl & Mary and Samuel's into Ocean's portfolio of dining venues as we venture into a long-term partnership with Michael Schulson," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort.

Both Pearl & Mary and Samuel's at Ocean are expected to open before Summer 2024 in the current Harper's and Sky Café spaces. Harper's award-winning brunch options will move to a much-needed larger venue on the casino level, near Starbucks.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2023" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

About Schulson Collective

Michael Schulson is the founder and CEO of Schulson Collective, a group of popular restaurants in Philadelphia, PA. His imagination and vision for Schulson Collective have made him one of the city's most successful hospitality professionals. Today, Schulson Collective includes the following:

Bar Lesieur is an ode to French culinary excellence, its impeccable viticulture, and the ever-growing cocktail scene in the heart of Paris .

is an ode to French culinary excellence, its impeccable viticulture, and the ever-growing cocktail scene in the heart of . A tribute to his mom (Pearl) and Nana (Mary) , who were both instrumental as he developed his passion for food and hospitality, Schulson's Pearl & Mary oyster bar and restaurant shines in Midtown Village. Here, seafood and shellfish are the stars, with a brimming raw bar and towering plateaus, plus thoughtful small and large plates to round out a meal.

, who were both instrumental as he developed his passion for food and hospitality, Schulson's oyster bar and restaurant shines in Midtown Village. Here, seafood and shellfish are the stars, with a brimming raw bar and towering plateaus, plus thoughtful small and large plates to round out a meal. Effortlessly fun and pretty Prunella sits at the corner of 13 th and Sansom in Midtown Village serving American-style pizza, fresh pasta, plus a few salads and small plates.

sits at the corner of 13 and Sansom in Midtown Village serving American-style pizza, fresh pasta, plus a few salads and small plates. Rittenhouse hotspot Via Locusta is a celebration of Italian food with a dedication to seasonal and sustainable handmade ingredients.

is a celebration of Italian food with a dedication to seasonal and sustainable handmade ingredients. A nod to the distinguished, old-world steakhouses of bygone decades, Alpen Rose especially highlights the esteemed art of butchering, a skill Schulson's grandfather taught him when he was growing up in the Bronx and spent time in his shop.

especially highlights the esteemed art of butchering, a skill Schulson's grandfather taught him when he was growing up in the and spent time in his shop. Giuseppe & Sons is an alluring ode to Italian lifestyle and cuisine, where guests linger for hours over dishes of homemade pastas, bone-in meats, whole fish, and impeccable wines.

is an alluring ode to Italian lifestyle and cuisine, where guests linger for hours over dishes of homemade pastas, bone-in meats, whole fish, and impeccable wines. Midtown Village destination Double Knot reveals a subterranean sushi bar and robatayaki grill for dinner and late-night.

reveals a subterranean sushi bar and robatayaki grill for dinner and late-night. A fine-casual sushi spot inspired by Schulson's original sushi bar and izakaya called Double Knot, DK Sushi is a bright, fresh option for lunch or dinner at The University of Pennsylvania's revival of Franklin's Table, their open-for-all food hall.

is a bright, fresh option for lunch or dinner at The revival of Franklin's Table, their open-for-all food hall. Bringing together old-world touches of charm and luxury with modern sensibility, Harp & Crown is a rustic-yet-glamorous two-floor restaurant and bar with a bowling alley and cocktail lounge – "Elbow Lane" - in the basement.

is a rustic-yet-glamorous two-floor restaurant and bar with a bowling alley and cocktail lounge – "Elbow Lane" - in the basement. The expansive Independence Beer Garden is located just steps from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

is located just steps from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. Sampan and the adjacent Graffiti Bar present contemporary Asian-inspired small plates and street foods.

