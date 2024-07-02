OCEAN CASINO RESORT LAUNCHES OPTION FOR CARDLESS GAMING FEATURE; FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ENHANCED MOBILE EXPERIENCE IN NEW JERSEY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests at Ocean Casino Resort, a premier luxury casino destination known for state-of-the-art gaming, now have an easier and more convenient way to play. Today, the resort launched Cardless Gaming, an all-new, fully integrated mobile experience, available via the Ocean Casino Resort Mobile App. Debuting as a first for New Jersey, this feature is designed to put the entire resort's experience at guests' fingertips as a one-stop-shop.

"The Ocean Casino Resort Mobile App takes our gaming experience to a new convenient level for avid gamers and fun-goers by providing a cardless option directly to the palm of their hands," said John Forelli, SVP and Chief Information Officer for Ocean Casino Resort. "By continuously adapting to evolving player preferences and utilizing advancing technology, Ocean solidifies its reputation as the premier gaming experience on the East Coast."

The elevated player experience begins by logging into the Ocean Casino Resort Mobile App. Under 'Account,' guests can scroll down to the 'Cardless Gaming' section to select play slots or play table games. For table games, the final step is to simply present the QR Code to the dealer or Pit Boss. For slots, players will select 'Cardless Login' on the machine's display and scan a QR Code to connect and card-in. Physical cards will continue to be accepted for those who prefer it, and in the near future players will also have a Cashless option to utilize. Ocean Casino Resort's mobile app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Ocean presents an unparalleled gaming experience, complete with three high-limit slot (The Cove) and table games venues (The Loft and High Limit Table Games), two guest lounges for Ocean Rewards cardmembers, as well as pathways and wayfinders throughout the casino floor for guests to easily navigate between games. Ocean's high-energy casino features exclusive ocean views, 1,750 of the most exciting slot machines and 125 action-packed table games across 135,000 square feet of gaming space.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2023" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort