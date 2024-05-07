OCEAN CASINO RESORT PARTNERS WITH BLADE TO OFFER DIRECT FLIGHTS FROM MANHATTAN TO ATLANTIC CITY

Blade By-The-Seat Exclusive Helicopter Service Running Memorial Day Weekend Through Labor Day Weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort will be flying guests by helicopter to Atlantic City in style all summer long, as today it announced its partnership with global air mobility platform, BLADE, to offer nonstop air travel from New York City directly to Ocean's distinctive rooftop helipad.

BLADE X Ocean Casino Resort

"We are pleased to be partnering with BLADE to launch Ocean's customer-facing, by-the-seat helicopter service throughout the summer," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "Our customers have enjoyed privately chartered trips since we built our helipad last year, however adding a scheduled best-in-class travel experience provides yet another fantastic amenity to our award-winning beachfront resort."

Guests can book seats on the 6-passenger helicopter beginning on Saturday, May 25, with additional flights currently scheduled every Saturday in July and August, wrapping up on Labor Day Weekend.

Passengers will enjoy a seamless 40-minute trip from the BLADE Lounge West terminal on West 30th Street, Manhattan to Ocean's newly constructed helipad located on the roof of its customer garage; where they will be treated to a unique and personalized arrival, with dedicated concierge service and complimentary suite upgrade.

Moët & Chandon is Ocean's official champagne partner for this launch. Every passenger who books a flight will receive an exclusive champagne tumbler and every BLADE x Ocean hotel package will include a chilled bottle of Moët Imperial.

"This is a natural extension for BLADE to complement its Hamptons and Airport routes," said Roisin Branch, CMO of BLADE. "We have seen a meaningful increase in charter requests from Manhattan to Atlantic City recently and we are excited to make the flights more accessible to a broader audience over the summer."

Flights and packages including complimentary suite upgrades can be booked directly through the BLADE to Atlantic City page.

BLADE Flight Schedule

Saturday, May 25 Saturday, August 3 Friday, July 5 Saturday, August 10 Saturday, July 6 Saturday, August 17 Saturday, July 13 Saturday, August 24 Saturday, July 20 Saturday, August 31 Saturday, July 27 Saturday, September 7

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2023" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to EVA, enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort