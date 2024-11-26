OCEAN CASINO RESORT SPREADS CHEER WITH CHARITY PROGRAMS AND DONATIONS OVER THE HOLIDAYS

Ocean Cares' Season of Giving Returns, Supporting Local Charities Including: AC Rescue Mission, AtlantiCare Pediatric Unit, The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, South Jersey Field of Dreams, The Salvation Army and more

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is spreading holiday cheer to those in need during the holidays through its Season of Giving initiative. Returning for its fourth year, Ocean Cares' Season of Giving will recognize and assist local charities impacting multiple causes of community concern – including food insecurity, homelessness, youth support, education, family services, and health and wellness.

"A primary focus for Ocean is giving-back to those most in need in our local community," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "Our Season of Giving program caps our year-long charitable efforts and continues to bring joy to both those who participate as well as those it benefits; and that's what the holiday season is all about."

Throughout the year, monetary donations totaling over $250,000 in addition to more than 500 team member volunteer hours comprise Ocean's CSR efforts, including supplementary philanthropic support given through on-property programs, local events and gift donations, from both team members and Ocean guests.

On December 18, Ocean Casino Resort will mobilize its talented culinary lineup to team up with teens from the Boys & Girls Club for a cooking class where they will prepare and deliver meals to homeless and at-risk youth at the local Atlantic City Covenant House.

Ocean Casino Resort team members have been donating winter accessories – like gloves, socks, hats, and scarves – for a drive that benefits organizations assisting the homeless community in Atlantic City: Adelaide's Place, AMVETS Post 911 and AC Rescue Mission. Additionally, in partnership with Salvation Army, Ocean team members have been fulfilling gift wishes for disadvantaged children in Atlantic City by purchasing over 300 gifts donated.

Ocean Cares is partnering with the following list of local organizations for this year's Seasons of Giving program:

For more information about Ocean Cares, go to: theoceanac.com/ocean-cares.

