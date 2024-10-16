OCEAN CASINO RESORT TRANSFORMS INTO SEASIDE WINTER WONDERLAND THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Ocean Spreading Cheer with Exclusive Mean Green Suite, Holiday Retail Village and Santa's Hideaway Adventure, Along with Jingle Bell Bar, Festive Dining, Entertainment, Spa and More

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City is transforming into a magical seaside winter wonderland filled with festive seasonal offerings and holiday décor at every turn. From magical attractions to themed suites and a local holiday market, head to Ocean for a surfside escape filled with holiday cheer.

Holidays at Ocean

"Every year, our holiday spirit keeps getting bigger and brighter at Ocean," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "We have an incredible lineup of events and themed happenings across property this year, and I'm also just as proud of the charitable activities we are doing to give back to our local community."

Ocean will introduce several new experiences this holiday season, including:

Mean Green Suite + 30 Returning Holiday-Themed Rooms and Suites

New this year, Ocean will unveil a special holiday-themed suite inspired by a beloved children's book. An entire floor of rooms and suites will transform for the holidays, including an exclusive Mean Green Suite, featuring pops of chartreuse and forest green decor, a Christmas Tree, and holiday cheer that is sure to make your heart grow at least three sizes. Returning for a second season this year, Ocean also boasts a variety of 19 suites and 11 rooms filled with hot chocolate kits, holiday trees, and other yuletide surprises. Book your stay now in the Mean Green Suite, or any of the other 19 cozy holiday-themed suites - including a One Bedroom Suite, Studio Suite, Social Suite, or a Blu Queen room, while they're available beginning November 28. Book today online at theoceanac.com.

Ocean's Holiday Village at The Shops at The Row

Ocean will debut Ocean's Holiday Village, a pop-up holiday market at The Shops at The Row featuring a selection of local businesses. Open in time for Small Business Saturday on November 30, Ocean's Holiday Village at The Row is Atlantic City's one-stop gift shop and will remain open for shopping every Saturday through December 21. Be one of the first 100 shoppers to shop at Ocean's Holiday Village on Saturday, November 30, and receive an exclusive holiday tote bag from Ocean. To learn more, visit theoceanac.com/holidays.

Linguini By The Sea's Winter Wonderland

Linguini By The Sea is transforming into a Winter Wonderland this holiday season starting in late November through December 30. Linguini is Ocean's premiere restaurant destination for a snowy escape, specialty cocktails, and curated seasonal menu specials. Book a table today for the holidays in the extra magical private dining room or in the main restaurant. Linguini By The Sea will be sure to add extra charm to your holiday visit at Ocean.

The Import Shoppe

Debuting November 1 at The Shops at The Row, The Import Shoppe is a new, pre-loved, and resale, luxury fashion and accessories destination. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 AM to 7PM and Friday through Sunday from 11 AM to 9 PM, The Import Shoppe is the perfect location to pick up gifts for friends and family over the holidays and beyond.

Ocean will also welcome back celebrated seasonal activities from years past, including:

Santa's Hideaway Adventure at Ocean

Coming this November, and exclusive to New Jersey, Ocean Casino Resort is offering a magical experience: Santa's Hideaway Adventure at The Shops at The Row. Watch the trailer as the imaginative attraction transports guests from the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk all the way to the North Pole via an 'elevator' where they will have the opportunity to meet the man of the hour himself, Santa Claus. Participants, and holiday shoppers alike, can commemorate their visit by stopping by The Shop at Santa's Hideaway Adventure and picking up their favorite holiday gift. This unique experience is available exclusively at Ocean in the tri-state area. Reservations are highly recommended, are expected to sell out, and are currently available online at theoceanac.com.

Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience

Located at 1927 Lounge, just steps from the casino floor, the Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience returns to bring festive cocktails, nostalgic décor, and themed entertainment. Experience the holiday spirit (and spirits) with friends and family, creating new holiday memories as you snap selfies, sing out loud, and spread cheer for all to hear this year at Jingle Bell Bar. The Jingle Bell Bar pops-up at Ocean beginning Friday, November 29, through Thursday, December 31. To learn more, and for the latest on hours of operation and special events, visit theoceanac.com.

And, over at Ovation Hall:

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

From the critically acclaimed circus troupe, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, be sure to grab tickets for the Sunday, December 1 holiday show where Ovation Hall will be turned into a winter wonderland for all ages to enjoy.

If rest and relaxation is on your list over the holidays:

Exhale, Sleep, Feel Refreshed In The New Year

Exhale and Ocean are introducing an all-new wellness package with sleep in mind:

Exhale x Ocean Sleep Retreat Package: Enjoy an overnight stay in a Contemporary Blu King Room including a 50 min CBD massage treatment and CBD gummies. From $199 per night.

per night. Exhale x Ocean Suite Sleep Package: Enjoy an overnight stay in a Studio Suite including a 50 min CBD massage treatment, CBD gummies, and a sleep mask. From $419 per night.

Ocean makes sure to support the local Atlantic City community throughout the holiday season through:

Ocean's Season of Giving

Ocean is once again giving back to its community as its Season of Giving returns to recognize and assist more than 15 non-profit businesses across the greater Atlantic City region. Ocean team members will dedicate time and resources along with donations impacting multiple causes of community concern – including food insecurity, homelessness, youth support, education, family services, and health and wellness – between now and the end of the year.

Give The Gift of Ocean and Giveback

This year, there's a slew of Ocean merch that has been holiday-themed and is available on ShopOceanAC.com, with select gifts also available at Ocean's Holiday Village and Bottled. From Ocean snow globes to holiday ornaments, plus a special Ugly Sweater collaboration with Tipsy Elves, and other over-the top holiday attire like the specialty Mean Green holiday socks, there's something for everyone on your holiday list at Ocean.

Shop the Ocean Cares Teal Globe Holiday Ornament and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City through Ocean's charitable and giving organization - Ocean Cares.

