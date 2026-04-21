Ocean Casino Resort Unveils Summer 2026 Lineup with High-Energy Entertainment, New Openings, Expanded Private Jet Service and Seasonal Amenities

Performances by Diana Ross, Sebastian Maniscalco, Matt Rife and HQ2 sets from Loud Luxury and Steve Aoki, plus America's Birthday Bar all summer long

Images + Renderings

Credit: Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is setting the stage for an unforgettable Summer 2026 with an exciting lineup of headlining entertainment at HQ2 Beachclub and Ovation Hall, new openings, pop-ups and seasonal brand partnerships. The resort continues to strengthen its position as the premier destination along the East Coast with an anticipated $20 million investment in enhancements for 2026, introducing culinary concepts, elevated entertainment, and enhanced wellness experiences.

America's Birthday Bar

"This summer's investment introduces new experiences, partnerships, and entertainment that give our guests even more reasons to visit and enjoy the summer with us. There will be major performances at Ovation Hall and the return of HQ2 Beachclub, along with some unique collaborations that everyone is sure to enjoy," said Bill Callahan, General Manager of Ocean Casino Resort.

What's New: Elevating the Guest Experience

Ocean Casino Resort introduces a series of new venues and amenities designed to enhance every stay, both in-suite and on the casino floor:

Entertainment at Ovation Hall

This summer, the stage will come alive with a mix of iconic legends and top-tier comedic talent, a high-energy experience made even more electrifying by a recent $1.5 million investment in a revamped, state-of-the-art sound system. Powered by a cutting-edge Meyer Sound PANTHER system, the upgrade delivers crystal clear and seamless coverage throughout the venue, ensuring every seat feels close to the stage. Whether high-energy concerts or knee-slapping comedy sets, Ovation Hall delivers an intimate setting where fans can experience world-class performances just steps from the beach.

Lenny Kravitz – Saturday, May 16

Iration – Saturday, May 30

Tim Dillon – Friday, June 19

Lord Huron – Friday, June 26

Dirty Heads & 311 – Saturday, July 18

Matt Rife – July 24 & 25

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms & Spin Doctors – Saturday, August 1

Joey Diaz – Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8

Slightly Stoopid – Friday, August 14

The Stray Cats – Saturday, August 15

Diana Ross – Friday, August 21

Modi – Saturday, August 22

Collective Soul – Saturday, August 29

John Fogerty & Steve Winwood – Friday, September 11

Sebastian Maniscalco – September 17–20 & 24–27

In addition, guests can enjoy recurring summer performances including Magical Mystery Doors (Thursdays, June 25 – September 3) and Boat House Row: A Yacht Rock Experience (Sundays, July 5 – September 6).

Drone Shows

Celebrating America's 250th birthday, The Park will light up with a patriotic-themed drone show as vibrant colors and designs fill the sky every Friday in July (July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31).

Daylife & Nightlife at HQ2 Beachclub

When it comes to a summer party, HQ2 Beachclub remains the ultimate destination for daylife in Atlantic City. The vibrant atmosphere and production at HQ2 are set to debut a lively daytime oasis and party scene. This season's lineup brings globally recognized DJs and crowd-favorite acts, creating unforgettable moments all summer long.

Hugel – Saturday, May 23

Loud Luxury – Saturday, June 20

Steve Aoki – Friday, July 3

Two Friends – Saturday, July 4

Kettama – Sunday, August 2

Fisher – Saturday, September 5

Ocean Casino Resort is also partnering with Vacation® Brand Sunscreen for a launch party to celebrate their new Shimmer Oil sunscreen, and other products will be available for purchase in select locations in the resort.

Resort Expansions

Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi – Fall 2026 : The patio style seating debut will create a more open and inviting dining experience in this high-demand venue.

: The patio style seating debut will create a more open and inviting dining experience in this high-demand venue. Retail - Summer : The Core Lobby store is set to expand on the lobby level, while the Core Casino store will relocate to better serve guests.

: The Core Lobby store is set to expand on the lobby level, while the Core store will relocate to better serve guests. The Cove - January 2027: The resort is already looking ahead to the start of next year with the expansion of its high-limit gaming experience at The Cove. More details are to come.

Premium Travel Experience

Private Jet Service - Summer 2026 : The resort will expand this exclusive offering to its high-end guests with the addition of Ocean's private jet service. Resort owned and operated by Ocean pilots, these coast-to-coast flights will elevate the arrival experience, delivering guests to Atlantic City in exceptional comfort and style.

: The resort will expand this exclusive offering to its high-end guests with the addition of Ocean's private jet service. Resort owned and operated by Ocean pilots, these coast-to-coast flights will elevate the arrival experience, delivering guests to Atlantic City in exceptional comfort and style. Blade Helicopter Service – through a partnership with Blade, guests can enjoy an effortless and seamless trip from NYC to Ocean's distinctive rooftop helipad. Guests are treated to a unique and personalized sense of arrival following this 40-minute flight. Guests can book weekend roundtrip flights for select weekends this summer.

A Gamer's Paradise

Ocean is cranking up the excitement all summer with gaming promotions and major giveaways, giving guests countless chances to play and win. Ocean is delivering even more thrills in 2026 with over $10 million in gifts, giveaways, and entertainment, including:

Memorial Day Weekend Sweepstakes - Saturday, May 23 : Over 180 winners will take home prizes, including up to $500 in Bonus Free Play and grand prize cash drawings totaling $25,000. All Ocean Rewards cardholders receive one free entry per day, activated at any slot machine from 12 PM to 10:45 PM to qualify.

: Over 180 winners will take home prizes, including up to $500 in Bonus Free Play and grand prize cash drawings totaling $25,000. All Ocean Rewards cardholders receive one free entry per day, activated at any slot machine from 12 PM to 10:45 PM to qualify. $1 Million Sweepstakes - June 25 – July 6: Over 1,800 winners will take home prizes, including up to $1,000,000 in Bonus Free Play. All Ocean Rewards cardholders receive one free entry per day, activated at any slot machine from 12 PM to 10:45 PM to qualify.

The Ultimate Summer Destination

All of this builds on the casino's latest entertainment debut, Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar, a multi-level venue featuring two immersive 9-hole courses designed to blend playful competition with a modern, high-energy atmosphere.

Returning for the summer, The Cabanas at Ocean are now available to book, officially opening on Saturday, May 23. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the cabanas offer an intimate beachside experience where guests can relax in a private setting while enjoying refreshing cocktails throughout the day.

Also looking ahead, Ocean will hold a Water Ice Festival this July in The Park, bringing together 30 water ice vendors from across the tri-state area to compete for the best traditional and non-traditional flavors. Believed to be the first event of its kind in the region, the festival will offer guests a vibrant and flavorful celebration, with tickets going on sale in May.

With an expanded lineup of new experiences, elevated amenities, and nonstop entertainment, Ocean Casino Resort continues to redefine the Atlantic City experience. Whether visiting for a weekend getaway, a headline show, or a day at the beach club, guests can expect an unforgettable summer by the sea.

For more information, visit Ocean Casino Resort's website.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres along the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort is a premier luxury destination offering world-class accommodations, gaming, dining, entertainment, and spa experiences. Ocean features 1,860 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, a 135,000-square-foot casino floor with slots and an expansive Asian gaming pit, a 4,500-seat concert venue, 160,000 square feet of expansive meeting and convention space, Exhale Spa & Bathhouse, and one of the largest collections of outdoor amenities in Atlantic City. Ocean's dining portfolio includes upscale concepts by acclaimed restaurateurs Stephen Starr and Jose Garces, alongside an array of casual dining, nightlife, and daylife experiences including HQ2 Beachclub and Nightclub. Signature attractions include Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar — a two-level immersive mini golf experience featuring holograms by HYPERVSN, the same company behind the technology used at The Sphere in Las Vegas — and Santa's Hideaway Adventure, a magical holiday journey to the North Pole. To complete its gaming offerings, Ocean hosts land-based sports wagering in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook and online gaming through its real-money gaming site and mobile app betOcean within the state of New Jersey. Philadelphia Magazine named the property "Best Casino" on its "Best of Philly" awards list. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C.

For more information, visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort