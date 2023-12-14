Ocean City's Iconic Atlantic Oceanfront Inn Unveils Name Change and Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Plans

SeaLoft's transformation is set to be finished in Summer 2024, will combine amenities with sister property Aloft Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, a leader in hospitality, is proud to unveil its plans for the transformation of its iconic property, the Atlantic Oceanfront Inn in Ocean City. The Inn, now named the SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel, is set to emerge as a premier destination following an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation.

The SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel, a 60-room property along the Atlantic coastline, will feature a mix of full ocean-view rooms and partial-view accommodations. This transformation promises to redefine hospitality for Ocean City vacationers by incorporating Blue Water's standards for luxury and comfort.

"We are thrilled to announce the transformation of the Atlantic Oceanfront Inn into the SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel," says Jack Burbage, President of Blue Water. "This project, backed by a multi-million-dollar investment, reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our guests. The SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel not only represents a significant upgrade in our offerings but also signifies our dedication to innovation, quality, and the continued growth of Blue Water in the hospitality industry."

Blue Water purchased the 58 year old property in early 2018 and implemented some immediate upgrades. The renovation of the original resort involves a complete overhaul to enhance every aspect of the property creating a retro beach vibe throughout. Sleeping room updates include updated private balcony experience, new 55" TV to stream or cast your favorites, microwave and apartment sized refrigerator, BRU-pod Cuisinart coffeemaker with local coffee from Rise Up, enhanced Wi-fi, upgraded linens and bath amenities featuring Paya-branded products and much more. The SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel will showcase modern aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and a welcoming ambiance, capturing the essence of coastal living.

A distinctive feature of the SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel is the opportunity for guests to share amenities with nearby Aloft Ocean City, another Blue Water hotel property. This collaboration offers a range of experiences, including capturing selfie moments against the Ocean City-themed mural, enjoying the Seasonal Outdoor Pool, exploring Ocean City with onsite bicycle rentals, complimentary beach chairs, a dedicated space for lawn games, and a Lobby Market with a selection of soft drinks, snacks, and merchandise.

The grand opening of SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel is anticipated in early summer 2024, with reservations now open via 410-289-6424 and online in early January 2024.

For more information and updates about SeaLoft, visit https://sealoftoceanfronthotel.com/

About SeaLoft Inn Ocean City:
SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel, in the portfolio of Blue Water, redefines coastal luxury in the heart of Ocean City, Maryland. Formerly known as the Atlantic Oceanfront Inn, the 60-room SeaLoft hotel is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation, symbolizing a commitment to providing an unparalleled hospitality experience.

News Releases in Similar Topics

