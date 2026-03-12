OCEAN Completes SOC 1 Type 1 Examination, Building on SOC 2 Type 1 Attestation and Advancing Toward Type 2 Reports

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mummolin, Inc. today announced that its subsidiary, OCEAN, the world's first fully transparent and permissionless Bitcoin mining pool, has successfully completed a SOC 1 Type 1 examination, providing independent third-party validation of the design of controls relevant to enterprise financial reporting workflows.

For enterprise miners, hosting providers, and institutional partners, SOC reporting is a commonly requested diligence artifact - particularly when a service provider's systems touch reward accounting, payout processing, reporting outputs, and the governance controls that support them.

"SOC 1 is about trust in the financial workflows that enterprise customers depend on," said Nick Watkins, Chief Financial Officer at OCEAN. "Bitcoin mining is already demanding. Our job is to make the pool layer auditable, predictable, and enterprise-ready without compromising the permissionless nature of the system. Completing a SOC 1 Type 1 examination is a meaningful step in meeting the expectations of sophisticated miners and partners."

Building on SOC 2 Type 1 and moving toward Type 2 for both frameworks

OCEAN's SOC 1 Type 1 milestone builds on the company's SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, completed Nov. 11, 2025, which validated the design of controls aligned with the Trust Services Criteria for Security and Availability, based on an examination conducted by independent auditor AARC-360.

Together, SOC 1 and SOC 2 address two diligence tracks enterprise customers typically evaluate:

SOC 1: controls that support reporting and finance-adjacent workflows

SOC 2: controls that support security, availability, and operational reliability

"What miners and enterprise partners want is clarity and evidence," said Ian Northon, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at OCEAN. "SOC 1 Type 1 translates how reward calculations, payout processes, and reporting controls are designed into a form that risk teams and auditors can rely on. Combined with our SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, it demonstrates that OCEAN built an assurance foundation that scales with institutional requirements". OCEAN's next step is Type 2 for both SOC 1 and SOC 2, so customers can validate operating effectiveness over time, not just control design.

The SOC reports are available to customers and qualified partners under NDA upon request.

About Mummolin, Inc.

Mummolin, Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin OCEAN LLC, operator of the OCEAN mining pool. Focused on building transparent and decentralized Bitcoin infrastructure, Mummolin advances open, permissionless systems that return power to miners and strengthen Bitcoin's foundational principles.

Contact: [email protected] | (307) 222-3486

