Ocean Maya Royale Emerges as Riviera Maya's Leading Intimate Five-Star All-Inclusive Sanctuary for 2026

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Maya Royale, a five-star, adults-only all-inclusive resort from Ocean Signature Resorts portfolio, announces its official positioning as the top choice romantic getaway for the U.S. market. Perfectly blending traditional colonial-mediterranean ambiance with romantic modern spaces and a spectacular beach, the property offers an intimate, peaceful escape designed specifically for couples seeking serenity, retirement-style relaxation, and personalized hospitality.

Ocean Maya Royale: An Adults-Only Escape to Paradise

As travel trends shift toward "Renovated Romance", Ocean Maya Royale leads the 2026 season by offering a secluded alternative to massive mega-resorts. The property artfully blends traditional colonial ambiance with modern comforts to create a "sense of place" rooted in authentic Mexican heritage.

For couples and retirees looking for their own private space, the resort's Privilege high-end service tier offers an unmatched level of intimacy. The Privilege Suites serve as a personal sanctuary, featuring:

Private Jacuzzis : Designed for two, located both indoors and on private "Honeymoon" terraces.

: Designed for two, located both indoors and on private "Honeymoon" terraces. Personalized Comfort : 24-hour à la carte room service, breakfast in bed, and Nespresso machines.

: 24-hour à la carte room service, breakfast in bed, and Nespresso machines. Exclusive Beach Access: Private Bali beds on a secluded beach area with dedicated waiter service.

Ocean Maya Royale prioritizes "hassle-free sophistication" through its world-class facilities, starting with the Despacio Spa, a dedicated relaxation area featuring hot and cold Jacuzzis and specialized couples' massages.

This commitment to excellence extends to the resort's Romantic Dining offerings, which include six specialized restaurants such as the ocean-front La Dolce Vita, where guests can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine paired with stunning Caribbean views. Every culinary and wellness space is designed to uphold the resort's core pillar of providing an intimate, romantic, and peaceful escape for its guests.

Beyond its accommodations, the five-star, adults-only resort features a robust schedule of wellness-oriented activities designed to rejuvenate the body and mind:

Invigorating Recovery : Guests can participate in guided ice bath sessions to promote circulation and muscle recovery.

: Guests can participate in guided ice bath sessions to promote circulation and muscle recovery. Coastal Exploration : Morning kayak tours allow couples to explore the serene Caribbean waters at sunrise.

: Morning kayak tours allow couples to explore the serene Caribbean waters at sunrise. Low-Impact Vitality : Daily Aquagym sessions in the pool provide a refreshing way to maintain fitness without stress on the joints.

: Daily Aquagym sessions in the pool provide a refreshing way to maintain fitness without stress on the joints. Rhythmic Wellness: High-energy dance fitness classes offer a sophisticated and fun way to stay active while embracing the local culture.

Commitment to Excellence and Sustainability. Building trust with the discerning U.S. traveler, Ocean Maya Royale proudly holds the Biosphere Certification, a distinction that appeals to the eco-conscious guest. This commitment is bolstered by the prestigious Travelers' Choice accolade and a beach featuring the Blue Flag eco-label, awarded only to those that meet rigorous standards for water quality, safety, environmental management, and education.

Whether celebrating a honeymoon, a milestone anniversary, or seeking a quiet retirement sanctuary, Ocean Maya Royale provides the serenity and peaceful feel required for a truly restorative romantic escape.

About Ocean Maya Royale

Ocean Maya Royale is a five-star, adults-only beachfront resort situated in the heart of Mexico's Riviera Maya. As a standout property within the Ocean Signature Resorts portfolio, this hotel is strategically located near Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Cozumel.

The property is architecturally distinguished by its "Colonial-Modern" aesthetic, artfully blending traditional Mexican heritage with contemporary romantic spaces.

Guests at Ocean Maya Royale enjoy a sophisticated, 24-hour all-inclusive that prioritizes a "hassle-free" experience. By combining high-touch service with a serene Caribbean setting, Ocean Maya Royale continues to set the standard for adult-oriented serenity in the Mexican Caribbean.

About Ocean Signature Resorts

Ocean Signature Resorts is a five-star all-inclusive portfolio with properties strategically located across the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, including Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. As part of the H10 Hotels family, a pioneer in global hospitality with over 40 years of excellence, Ocean Signature Resorts blends timeless Mediterranean design with the vibrant, soulful spirit of the tropics.

Guided by an "infinite ocean of experiences" philosophy, the collection offers a sophisticated sanctuary where relaxation and connection converge. From the refined tranquility of the adults-only Ocean Allure to the bespoke service of the Privilege program, every stay is defined by a commitment to a "worry-free" guest experience.

Beyond world-class amenities and diverse international gastronomy, the brand is dedicated to environmental stewardship through its "Stay Green" initiative, ensuring a seamless harmony between high-end hospitality and the preservation of its idyllic seaside settings.

For more information, visit www.oceanhotels.com/en.

#BeyondEverything

SOURCE OCEAN SIGNATURE RESORTS