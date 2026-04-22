Ocean Signature Resorts Scales MICE Operations Across Caribbean

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Signature Resorts, the five-star all-inclusive portfolio part of the H10 Hotels family and a premier name in Caribbean hospitality, has announced a strategic expansion of its MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions) infrastructure. By combining high-end interior design with end-to-end event operations, the brand strengthens its position as a strategic partner for the global meetings and events industry, delivering successful congresses, conventions, and incentive trips.

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Ocean El Faro - Dominican Republic

The brand's pivot toward "refined business tourism" is anchored by several key developments across its Caribbean portfolio:

Costa Mujeres Becomes Incentive Hub

The Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres in Cancun has emerged as a flagship for the incentive market. The resort recently secured high-profile corporate launches for global leaders, including Mars, Inc., signaling a shift in how multinational firms utilize the region. The property currently offers indoor and outdoor venues with a total capacity of 640 guests.

Regional Infrastructure Highlights

Ocean Signature Resorts is optimizing its facilities across three major markets to streamline international logistics:

Mexico: The Ocean Riviera Paradise offers five natural-light meeting rooms and modular spaces for 250 attendees, focusing on high-level corporate retreats in the Riviera Maya.

Dominican Republic: In Punta Cana, Ocean El Faro has debuted a 560 m2 (approx. 6,000 sq. ft.) ballroom. The venue is designed to accommodate over 400 people for large-scale collaborative sessions.

Jamaica: The Ocean Eden Bay and Ocean Coral Spring properties are being positioned as the primary hubs for the U.S. market, leveraging proximity and air connectivity to simplify international convention logistics.

"We are transforming the traditional concept of business tourism," the leadership team stated. "We understand that an incentive trip is an investment in human capital. We provide the environments that inspire that excellence."

A Data-Driven Value Proposition

The brand's news-driven strategy focuses on three pillars to attract corporate planners:

Strategic Beachfront Locations: Using "inspiring backdrops" to facilitate executive decision-making. Tailored Versatility: Transitioning from private boardrooms to big corporate conferences seamlessly. Curated Gastronomy: Specialized catering menus specifically for gala dinners and networking events.

By merging tropical hospitality with rigorous corporate standards, Ocean Signature Resorts aims to set a new benchmark for the Caribbean's meetings and events sector.

About Ocean Signature Resorts

Ocean Signature Resorts is a five-star all-inclusive portfolio with properties strategically located across the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, including Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. As part of the H10 Hotels family, a pioneer in global hospitality with over 40 years of excellence, Ocean Signature Resorts blends timeless Mediterranean design with the vibrant, soulful spirit of the tropics.

Guided by an "infinite ocean of experiences" philosophy, the collection offers a sophisticated sanctuary where relaxation and connection converge. From the refined tranquility of the adults-only Ocean Allure to the bespoke service of the Privilege program, every stay is defined by a commitment to a "worry-free" guest experience.

Beyond world-class amenities and diverse international gastronomy, the brand is dedicated to environmental stewardship through its "Stay Green" initiative, ensuring a seamless harmony between high-end hospitality and the preservation of its idyllic seaside settings.

For more information, visit www.oceanhotels.com/en.

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SOURCE Ocean Signature Resorts