Ocean New Media, LLC Signs Multi-Series Deal With Entertainment One To Stream More Than 200 Hours Of Content On Free TV In LatAm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean New Media, LLC, owned by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish- and English-language networks, announced today it secured a multi-year licensing partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) to distribute more than 200 hours of its content on Olympusat newly launched AVOD service Free TV™ in LatAm.

The deal spans eOne's expansive catalogue including Bitten (seasons 1-3), Haven (seasons 1-5), Turn: Washington's Spies (seasons 1-4), Rogue (seasons 1-4), Saving Hope (seasons 1-5), Matador (season 1), The Enfield Haunting (3-part series), Ice (seasons 1-2) and Klondike (3-part series).

"Entertainment One as a talent-driven independent Studio is home to one of the best original world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows," said Aurora Bacquerie, Senior Vice-President of Content Acquisition and Channels of Olympusat. "We believe the eOne catalog will really appeal to both our existing and new customers, as we continue to take FREE TV to more markets around the world."

Series Descriptions

Bitten: Based on the New York Times best-selling novels by Kelley Armstrong, Bitten is set in a world where werewolves live undetected amongst humans. Laura Vandervoort (Smallville, Ted) stars as Elena Michaels, the world's only female werewolf. The series follows Elena's dangerous struggle between the new life she's created and her loyalty to The Pack.

Haven: Haven, based on the Stephen King's novella The Colorado Kid, is the story of FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose, Graceland) and her investigation of a seemingly normal seaside town. Across the seasons, Audrey's quest to understand both herself and the great mysteries of Haven, a town harbouring dark and mysterious secrets, will drive her even deeper down the supernatural rabbit hole.

Turn: Washington's Spies: In the treacherous and volatile Revolutionary War, unassuming farmer Abraham Woodhull (Jamie Bell, Billy Elliot) and his friends form America's first spy ring, turning the tide in the country's battle for independence.

Rogue: Starring Thandie Newton (Westworld), Rogue revolves around Grace (Newton), a morally and emotionally conflicted undercover detective who is tormented by the possibility that her own actions contributed to a family tragedy. Grace's search for the truth is further complicated by her forbidden relationship with Jimmy (Marton Csokas, The Luminaries), the crime boss who may have played a hand in the crime. The series explores loss, grief, identity, family bonds, second chances and redemption.

Saving Hope: In Saving Hope, the Hope Zion Hospital is left in chaos when its charismatic Chief of Surgery, Charlie Harris (Michael Shanks, Altered Carbon), falls into a coma, putting his fiancé and fellow surgeon, Alex Reid (Erica Durance, Supergirl), in a state of shock. Along with newly arrived star surgeon, Joel Goran (Daniel Gillies, The Originals), Reid races to save Harris' life. As the action unfolds, the comatose Harris explores the hospital halls in the form of a spirit, questioning whether or not he is a figment of his own imagination.

Matador: The irreverent, adrenaline-filled series chronicles the unlikely rise of Tony "Matador" Bravo (Gabriel Luna, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), a professional soccer player for the LA Riot who comes to be known as much for his antics off the field as his moves on it. But what his fans and family don't realize is that it's all a cover—in truth, he is a skilled covert operative executing missions for the CIA. Agent Bravo nicknamed "Matador" after he takes out a top player known as "The Bull" during try outs for the team, finds himself suddenly thrust into a clandestine world. But, in balancing his duelling roles, he will be forced to confront the question of his true identity… and it is this mission which may prove to be his most dangerous.

The Enfield Haunting: Adapted from Guy Lyon Playfair's book "This House is Haunted," The Enfield Haunting draws on extensive documentation, recordings and witness statements recorded at the time. To this day, the incident remains the most documented account of poltergeist activity in British history and the basis of horror films including The Conjuring 2. The Enfield Haunting stars Timothy Spall (Harry Potter, The King's Speech) as Maurice Grosse, a rookie paranormal researcher, BAFTA nominated actress Juliet Stevenson (Emma, Truly Madly Deeply) as Maurice's wife Betty and award-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen (Ripper Street, Pride and Prejudice) as Playfair, an experienced investigator who approaches the case with skepticism.

Ice: Executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven), Ice delves into the dark, gritty and dangerous underbelly of the diamond trade with an all-star cast featuring Cam Gigandet (Twilight, Easy A, The O.C.), Jeremy Sisto (Suburgatory, Law & Order), Ray Winstone (The Departed, The Sweeney) and Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games series, Forsaken).

Klondike: Starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Abbie Cornish (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Tim Roth (The Hateful Eight) and Sam Shepard (Bloodline), Klondike is an event mini-series of epic proportion inspired by the true stories of those who hunted for wealth and battled for survival in the brutal Yukon Territory. At the center of the action are Bill Haskell and Byron Epstein – childhood best friends who risk everything to pursue their dream of striking it rich during the 1890's gold rush. Lured into this treacherous landscape by the prospect of riches, they endure the unforgiving elements and discover that the deadliest threats are always human.

The deal was brokered by David Hanono, VP Latin America, International Distribution, eOne.

About eOne

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne's expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.

eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies including: international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Renegade 83, Daisybeck, Blackfin and Whizz Kid Entertainment; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music companies Audio Network, Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

About Olympusat:

Olympusat, Inc., based in West Palm Beach, Fla., is an established leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its HD Spanish-language and English-language premium television networks. It is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services with offerings that include the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, Faith & Family Suite and SVOD Suites representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Content is comprised of original productions, dubbed content from Europe and Asia, and licensed in-language content from the U.S., Spain and Latin America. Olympusat provides Spanish dubbing services in its Mexico City facilities for the U.S. and Latin American Hispanic market. Recently has launched Free TV™ Application, the top Ad-Supported, On-Demand Video Service, available in Latin-American market including Mexico, through Google Play Store, Apple Store, via Web Browser (at freetv.com), and mobile apps for Apple's iOS as well as Google's Android.

