WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Ocean-Reef-Recalls-Neptune-Space-Integrated-Diving-Masks-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Neptune Space Integrated Diving Masks

Hazard: The diving mask regulator can cause restricted airflow, posing an injury hazard to divers.

Remedy: Replace, Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled diving masks and contact Ocean Reef for instructions on the return of their mask for a free replacement, or refund.

Consumer Contact:

Ocean Reef at 800-922-1764 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at operator@oceanreefgroup.com or online at http://oceanreefgroup.com/ and click on "Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,000

Description:

This recall involves Ocean Reef's Neptune Space Integrated Diving Masks. The full face scuba masks come in a variety of colors and sizes. The masks have a bellows style face seal, molded from silicone rubber, uses a "spring profile" and sealing surface. The masks serial numbers are engraved on the mask housing. Consumers can look up their Ocean Reef mask's serial number to see if it is affected by this recall at www.oceanfgroup.com .

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Diving stores nationwide and online at www.oceanreefgroup.mybigcommerce.com from March 2018 through November 2018 for between $700 and $1,600.

Manufacturer: Ocean Reef Inc., of San Marcos, Calif.

Manufactured in: U.S.

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-095

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

