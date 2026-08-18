Ocean Signature Resorts Redefines Its Caribbean Presence with an Ambitious Evolution for 2026

Strategic investments, enhanced guest experiences, the relaunch of Ocean Coral Riviera Cancún, and the expansion of Ocean Allure reflect the evolution of Ocean Signature Resorts and its long-term vision to solidify an increasingly strong and differentiated brand portfolio in the Caribbean.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Signature Resorts is embarking on an ambitious phase of strategic transformations designed to redefine the standard of distinction across its portfolio ahead of the 2026 winter season. Guided by a vision where excellence, sophistication, and memorable experience design converge, the company is consolidating its continuous evolution to exceed industry expectations and fulfill the desires of the most discerning global traveler.

An evolution coming to life across every destination

Ocean Eden Bay, soon to be Ocean Allure Eden Bay

In Riviera Maya, the Ocean Maya Royale property unveils a refined, climate-controlled lobby that offers a serene and elegant welcome, alongside a conceptual overhaul of its culinary offerings, featuring a reinterpretation of its Mexican specialty restaurant, "El Charro," and its international buffet. The offering is further enriched by the addition of 12 exclusive suites with private pools and the launch of the new Elegance category, the result of a meticulous renovation of a significant portion of its inventory. Meanwhile, Ocean Riviera Paradise enhances its wellness infrastructure with an expanded, state-of-the-art fitness center and the addition of private pools in its Master Suite category.

In the idyllic setting of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ocean Blue & Sand will debut an elegant selection of swim-up rooms, custom-designed for guests seeking a sanctuary of superior comfort. This enhancement serves as the prelude to a broader strategic plan slated for the destination heading into 2027.

"Our strategy goes far beyond hotel renovations; we are strengthening a portfolio with clearly differentiated brands to respond to the expectations of diverse traveler profiles. While Ocean Signature Resorts continues to solidify its position as one of the most robust Premium All-Inclusive collections in the Caribbean, Ocean Allure begins a new phase of expansion as our Luxury Adults-Only Collection, elevating the contemporary luxury experience in the region," said Markus Haack, Senior Commercial Vice President of Ocean Signature Resorts.

Ocean Coral Riviera Cancún: A New Identity for a New Era

Nestled in Puerto Morelos, facing the majestic Great Maya Reef—the second-largest reef system in the world—one of the portfolio's most iconic resorts begins a new chapter. Effective November 19, 2026, Ocean Coral & Turquesa will officially adopt the name Ocean Coral Riviera Cancún, an evolution reflecting a renewed vision and an elevated experience for its guests.

This transformation goes far beyond a name change. The resort will undergo an ambitious renovation encompassing the arrival experience, the lobby, the culinary offerings, and the modernization of its rooms, bringing to life spaces that are more contemporary, sophisticated, and aligned with the expectations of today's traveler.

As part of this evolution, the exclusive Privilege section will be completely reimagined to solidify its position as the resort's premium offering. Enhancements in design, comfort, and service will further elevate the guest experience, incorporating the standards of excellence that define the Signature universe.

With this renovation—which combines an aesthetic evolution with major functional improvements—Ocean Coral Riviera Cancún reaffirms its commitment to innovation, top-tier hospitality, and the creation of memorable experiences, consolidating its standing as one of the hallmark destinations in the Mexican Caribbean for a new generation of travelers.

Ocean Allure Accelerates Its Expansion with the Arrival of Ocean Allure Eden Bay in Jamaica

In response to the growing demand for luxury experiences in the adults-only segment, Ocean Signature Resorts announces the expansion of Ocean Allure, its Luxury Adults-Only Collection, with the addition of Ocean Allure Eden Bay. Beginning November 1, 2026, the iconic beachfront property located in Coral Spring (Trelawny, Jamaica) will embark on a new phase, elevating its offering to become one of the benchmarks of contemporary luxury in the Caribbean.

Following the successful launch of Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres, this addition represents a new milestone in the brand's evolution and reinforces Ocean Signature Resorts' strategy of offering increasingly exclusive, sophisticated, and personalized experiences for international travelers.

Designed for couples and travelers seeking a blend of relaxation, privacy, and exceptional service, Ocean Allure Eden Bay will offer an experience where every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to elevate the stay from the very first moment.

The offering includes:

Welcome champagne and exclusive complimentary arrival amenities.

and exclusive complimentary arrival amenities. Luxury Rituals® Amenities and a curated selection of premium beverages.

and a curated selection of premium beverages. Personalized Concierge service across all room categories.

across all room categories. The Unlimited Culinary Experience dining concept, complemented by 24-hour room service .

dining concept, complemented by . For Privilege guests, an exclusive Butler Service designed to deliver a highly personalized experience tailored to each stay.

With this evolution, Ocean Allure Eden Bay positions itself as a new benchmark within the Luxury Adults-Only All-Inclusive segment in Jamaica, consolidating the international expansion of Ocean Allure and reinforcing Ocean Signature Resorts' vision to develop brands with clearly differentiated identities and unique value propositions.

About Ocean Signature Resorts

Ocean Signature Resorts is a collection of premium all-inclusive hotels, with properties strategically located in the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, such as Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. As part of the H10 Hotels family—a pioneer in global hospitality with more than 40 years of experience—Ocean Signature Resorts fuses the elegance of Mediterranean design with the vibrant soul of the tropics.

As the ultimate expression of elegance and sophistication within the company, Ocean Allure represents the most exclusive flagship of the portfolio: a contemporary adults-only luxury concept designed for couples, social groups, and incentive travel. With its flagship property, Ocean Allure Costa Mujeres, the brand elevates hospitality standards through architecture in harmony with its surroundings, personalized concierge service across all room categories, high-end amenities, and the Unlimited Culinary Experience offering specialty gastronomy with 24-hour room service.

Whether in its multigenerational options or in the exclusive sanctuary of Ocean Allure, each resort merges Mediterranean design with the vibrant soul of the Caribbean, maintaining a firm commitment to sustainability through its "Stay Green" program.

For more information, visit www.oceanhotels.com. Beyond Everything.

SOURCE OCEAN SIGNATURE RESORTS