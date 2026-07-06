OCEAN SIGNATURE RESORTS OFFERS UNMATCHED MULTIGENERATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT IN PUNTA CANA

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Signature Resorts is redefining the premium all-inclusive experience in the Caribbean by unveiling an elevated, sports-forward entertainment lineup across its flagship Dominican Republic properties: Ocean El Faro (Uvero Alto) and Ocean Blue & Sand (Bávaro). Catering to a new era of active, multigenerational travelers, both resorts have integrated top-tier athletic infrastructure and high-octane family fun into their beachfront offerings.

Click Here for Images of Ocean El Faro's Pickleball and Tennis Courts

Ocean El Faro Pickleball and Tennis Courts

Five-Star Sophistication Meets Elite Athletics in Ocean El Faro

Located on the pristine seafront of Uvero Alto, the AAA Four Diamond Ocean El Faro seamlessly blends its signature colonial-style elegance with an extensive active tourism ecosystem. While famous for its iconic El Faro viewpoint, expansive pools, and a winding lazy river, the resort has established itself as a premium hub for sports enthusiasts.

The resort's sports complex features:

Vilas Tennis Academy: A world-class training ground boasting 8 courts (6 clay and 2 concrete).

A world-class training ground boasting 8 courts (6 clay and 2 concrete). Pickleball & Team Sports: 3 brand-new pickleball courts, a multi-purpose court, and a dedicated softball/7-a-side football field.

3 brand-new pickleball courts, a multi-purpose court, and a dedicated softball/7-a-side football field. High-End Entertainment: A 6-lane bowling alley, an archery area, and a beach volleyball court.

Families can bond at the dedicated Family Lounge, the water playground, or the Jelly Club (kids club), while adults seeking a quieter pace can retreat to El Beso, the exclusive adults-only (18+) section.

Ocean Blue & Sand: Beachfront Adventure and Non-Stop Action in Bávaro

Situated on the world-famous white sands of Bávaro Beach, Ocean Blue & Sand delivers 24-hour all-inclusive excitement. Backed by the resort's dynamic Experiences Team, the property caters to adrenaline-seekers and active families alike with a diverse, modern sports infrastructure.

Key sports and entertainment highlights include:

Action-Packed Facilities: 2 pickleball courts, a multi-purpose court, and a 6-lane bowling alley.

2 pickleball courts, a multi-purpose court, and a 6-lane bowling alley. Unique Attractions: An on-site batting cage, an archery area, a beach volleyball court, and a vibrant arcade zone.

An on-site batting cage, an archery area, a beach volleyball court, and a vibrant arcade zone. Aquatic & Wellness Hub: A fully equipped 24-hour gym, and non-motorized water activities.

With 708 premium suites—including upgraded Privilege options and romantic honeymoon suites—the resort ensures that after a day of high-energy play, guests return to unparalleled comfort.

A Multigenerational Playground

By bridging the gap between premium relaxation and professional-grade sports facilities, Ocean Signature Resorts ensures that every generation—from toddlers at the Jelly Club to teens in the arcade and parents on the pickleball courts—finds their perfect rhythm.

"Today's travelers want more than just a beautiful beach; they want experiences that challenge, entertain, and bring the family together," said Virgilio Acosta, Sales Director for Ocean Signature Resorts Dominican Republic. "With premium additions like the Vilas Tennis Academy, professional bowling, and pickleball, Ocean El Faro and Ocean Blue & Sand are setting a new standard for active vacations in Punta Cana."

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About Ocean Signature Resorts

Ocean Signature Resorts is a five-star all-inclusive portfolio with properties strategically located across the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, including Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. As part of the H10 Hotels family, a pioneer in global hospitality with over 40 years of excellence, Ocean Signature Resorts blends timeless Mediterranean design with the vibrant, soulful spirit of the tropics.

Guided by an "infinite ocean of experiences" philosophy, the collection offers a sophisticated sanctuary where relaxation and connection converge. From the refined tranquility of the adults-only Ocean Allure to the bespoke service of the Privilege program, every stay is defined by a commitment to a "worry-free" guest experience.

Beyond world-class amenities and diverse international gastronomy, the brand is dedicated to environmental stewardship through its "Stay Green" initiative, ensuring a seamless harmony between high-end hospitality and the preservation of its idyllic seaside settings.

For more information, visit www.oceanhotels.com/en. Beyond Everything.

SOURCE Ocean Signature Resorts