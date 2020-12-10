Ocean Spray Launches Cranberry Seeds, an Upcycled Ingredient with Powerful Nutritional Benefits and a Clean Label

Ocean Spray® Cranberry Seeds offer a multitude of nutritional attributes as an excellent source of fiber at 1.6 times the amount found in chia and flax seeds, a good source of zinc, magnesium, and Omega 3 fatty acids. In addition, the seeds are 100% natural in vibrant red color, GMO free, allergen free, and have no additives or preservatives. With these attributes, when consumed as part of a healthy diet, Cranberry Seeds have dietary fiber that can can help support digestive health, zinc that can help support immunity, omega-3 fatty acids that can help support heart health, and magnesium and zinc that may also support cognitive function.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Cranberry Seeds and offer even more ways for people to incorporate the cranberry superfruit into their everyday routines," said Courtney Hendrickson, Director of Innovation at Ocean Spray. "Moreover, we're proud that the Cranberry Seeds reflect not only our commitment to drive health and wellness, but also sustainability and our dedication to make a positive impact on our planet."

The Cranberry Seeds are obtained from Ocean Spray's cranberries, which have been verified by the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative as sustainably grown. Ocean Spray farmers implement regenerative farming as they grow the superfruit, using practices that support health and conservation of natural resources. In addition, the Cranberry Seeds themselves are upcycled from what would have been food waste, fostering a zero-waste supply chain.

Ocean Spray® Cranberry Seeds are available globally as an ingredient through Ocean Spray.

