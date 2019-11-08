Ocean Spray partners with The Greater Boston Food Bank to feed more than 14 million meals to people in need.

The farmer-owned cooperative formally announced the partnership through its support of GBFB's 14 th annual Chain of Giving event, which was held at the food bank's warehouse in Boston.

Ocean Spray CEO and President Bobby Chacko joined City of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, and Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg at the event to drive awareness through action, calling upon other business leaders to come together and end hunger, a problem one in nine Americans face daily, including 11 million children.

"At Ocean Spray, we believe that food is the single greatest tool for health and prosperity. We need to solve the hunger crisis and start in the communities we call home, to build them stronger." said Chacko. "Together, we have the power to end hunger—not only the power, but the obligation to do so. We cannot sit back. Our partnership with The Greater Boston Food Bank, and with Feeding America as a whole, is a key part of our mission to connect our farms to families for a better life."

The Chain of Giving marks the beginning of the GBFB's annual holiday food drive, which supports families in 190 Eastern Massachusetts cities and towns. Ocean Spray will be strongly supporting the initiative to end hunger, including engaging its employees by collecting food at its offices throughout the holiday season.

"Hundreds of thousands of people throughout the region do not know when or where they will have their next meal, let alone be able to enjoy the abundance of holiday meals typically associated with holidays," said Catherine D'Amato, President and CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank. "Thanks to our partnership with Ocean Spray, these families will be able to experience hunger-free holidays, helping people who struggle with hunger enjoy a healthy, holiday meal they could not afford otherwise."

Media Contact: Lauren Stiffelman, TeamOceanSpray@jonesworks.com

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

