Ocean State Credit Union Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Appointments of Kevin Williamson and Megan M. Johnson

Williamson joins Ocean State Credit Union as director of accounting, bringing expertise in financial forecasting, risk management, and strategic planning within the credit union industry. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and completed the National Association of Federal Credit Unions Management and Leadership Institute at Duke University and the Asset Liability Management Academy.

Before joining Ocean State Credit Union, Williamson served as assistant vice president of finance and vice president of risk management at Webster First Federal Credit Union in Worcester, Massachusetts. There, he developed long range financial forecasts, annual and rolling budgets, and financial risk management strategies. He also built financial models supporting capital planning and decision making.

Williamson will oversee accounting operations, financial reporting, and internal financial systems, helping ensure financial discipline, operational strength, and resource allocation needed to support growth.

"Kevin brings financial leadership that strengthens our foundation for growth," said Michael Garvey, president and CEO of Ocean State Credit Union. "His experience enhances our ability to invest wisely, expand services, and create value for our members and communities."

Megan Johnson joins Ocean State Credit Union as director of commercial lending, bringing 19 years of experience in banking, commercial lending, business development, and leadership. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Johnson began her career at Sovereign Bank, advancing from entry level banker to assistant branch manager of the downtown Providence office, where she earned the Tower Office Branch MVP Award.

She later accepted the role of branch manager on Providence's East Side, leading a turnaround that improved profitability ranking from 226 to number six within one year. Johnson also helped facilitate a partnership with Brown University, expanding banking relationships and strengthening community engagement.

Johnson later opened and managed a branch at Coastway Community Bank and led the implementation of a companywide client relationship management program. She launched the initiative, trained more than 130 employees, and improved operational efficiency across the organization.

Most recently, Johnson served as managing director and business banking team leader at Webster Bank, overseeing commercial lending officers and expanding business banking relationships. She was recognized as the 2025 SBA Rhode Island District Office Small Business Week Financial Services Champion of the Year.

Johnson lives in Warwick and serves as board chair of the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.

"These appointments strengthen our ability to expand lending opportunities, support businesses, and deliver value for members," Garvey said. "Megan's leadership in commercial lending, combined with Kevin's financial expertise, positions Ocean State Credit Union for community impact across Rhode Island."

About Ocean State Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Ocean State Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative committed to putting people first. Serving Rhode Island communities with integrity, OSCU offers personal and business checking, savings, competitive loans, and convenient mobile and online banking. Recognized for higher deposit rates, lower loan costs, and exceptional member service, the credit union also supports first-time homebuyers. OSCU remains dedicated to modernization, digital innovation, and community investment, helping members thrive today and into the future. www.oceanstatecu.org

SOURCE Ocean State Credit Union