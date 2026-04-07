Ocean State Credit Union Unveils New Logo Inspired by Rhode Island's Coastal Heritage and Community Spirit

The new logo reflects Rhode Island's identity as the Ocean State, shaped by its coastline, maritime history, and strong sense of independence. The refreshed mark incorporates flowing elements that evoke the motion of the sea, symbolizing progress, strength, and forward movement. The design draws a clear connection between the credit union's purpose and the environment that has long influenced Rhode Island's economy, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The updated logo represents more than geography. It reflects the energy of Rhode Island's waterfront cities, historic harbors, local businesses, and tight-knit neighborhoods, with the blue drawn from Rhode Island Blue, the state's official color. These communities form the foundation of the state's identity and mirror the member-owned philosophy that defines Ocean State Credit Union. By embracing these elements, the refreshed brand identity reinforces a commitment to empowering individuals, families, and businesses with accessible financial solutions designed to strengthen local economic growth and financial well-being.

The unveiling builds upon a period of continued growth and leadership for Ocean State Credit Union, including its recent milestone of becoming the first credit union to establish a member-owned presence in Providence's historic Financial District. That move marked a defining moment for the organization and reinforced its commitment to expanding access to community-focused financial services within Rhode Island's evolving financial landscape.

The refreshed logo reflects this continued momentum and Ocean State Credit Union's investment in modern banking capabilities. As member expectations evolve, the credit union continues enhancing digital accessibility, improving service convenience, and delivering flexible financial solutions designed to support long-term financial well-being and independence.

"Our new logo represents far more than a visual identity," said Michael Garvey, CEO of Ocean State Credit Union. "It reflects Rhode Island's coastal heritage, the strength of our communities, and our commitment to empowering members with greater financial opportunity. This refreshed brand captures who we are as a credit union and our continued focus on delivering accessible, convenient financial solutions that help Rhode Islanders achieve financial well-being."

As a member-owned financial institution, Ocean State Credit Union remains committed to strengthening local communities across Rhode Island. From supporting small businesses and homeowners to expanding financial education and accessible banking services, the credit union continues investing in the long-term economic vitality of the state.

The refreshed logo will roll out across digital platforms, branch locations, and member communications in the coming months, creating a unified brand identity that reflects both Rhode Island's heritage and the credit union's future.

As Ocean State Credit Union continues to grow, the new logo stands as a symbol of community, culture, and financial opportunity, representing a shared commitment to helping Rhode Islanders move forward with confidence, convenience, and greater financial freedom.

About Ocean State Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Ocean State Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative committed to putting people first. Serving Rhode Island communities with integrity, OSCU offers personal and business checking, savings, competitive loans, and convenient mobile and online banking. Recognized for higher deposit rates, lower loan costs, and exceptional member service, the credit union also supports first-time homebuyers. OSCU remains dedicated to modernization, digital innovation, and community investment, helping members thrive today and into the future.

WWW.OCEANSTATECU.ORG

SOURCE Ocean State Credit Union