OCEAN STATE CREDIT UNION WELCOMES KRISTA ROUSSEAU AS BRANCH MANAGER, ADVANCING MEMBER EXPERIENCE AND COMMUNITY GROWTH

Experienced banking professional brings more than 15 years of financial services leadership and strong commitment to Rhode Island communities

COVENTRY, R.I., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean State Credit Union (OSCU) today announced the appointment of Krista Rousseau as Branch Manager, bringing more than 15 years of financial services experience and a proven record of operational leadership, team development and exceptional customer service to the credit union.

Krista Rousseau has been named Branch Manager at Ocean State Credit Union, bringing more than 15 years of financial services experience and a strong background in branch operations, team leadership, and member service to the role.

In her new role, Rousseau will lead branch operations while advancing OSCU's commitment to delivering a highly personal, member-focused banking experience. She will oversee branch personnel, staff development, regulatory compliance, lending activity and operational performance while fostering community relationships that support awareness and growth.

"Krista brings the leadership, financial services expertise and genuine commitment to people that align incredibly well with who we are as a credit union," said Michael Garvey, Chief Executive Officer "Her ability to develop teams, build relationships and elevate member experience will be an important asset as we continue to grow and serve communities statewide."

Prior to joining OSCU, Rousseau spent nearly six years with Chase Bank, where she advanced from Associate Banker to Lead Associate Operations and ultimately Branch Operations Lead. In that role, she supported branch leadership across operations, controls, compliance, training, employee scheduling, coaching, reporting and customer service.

Her leadership and performance earned recognition beyond her local branch, reflecting her ability to strengthen operations, support organizational initiatives and contribute valuable insight to broader efforts focused on service, performance and the customer experience.

Earlier in her career, Rousseau spent approximately 10 years with Edward Jones as a Senior Branch Office Administrator, further developing the financial services, relationship management and expertise she brings to OSCU.

Rousseau earned an associate degree in liberal arts from the Community College of Rhode Island and is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in communication with a minor in business administration from the University of Arizona.

Beyond banking, Rousseau has a commitment to community service. She and her family have performed at charitable benefits supporting the 1 of 52 Hunger Network, Save One Soul Animal Rescue League and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. She has also volunteered with Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Habitat for Humanity and the WARM Center in Westerly.

An advocate for animal rescue, Rousseau has been involved with greyhound rescue and currently volunteers with Save One Soul Animal Rescue League in South Kingstown.

"Joining Ocean State Credit Union represents an exciting opportunity to combine the parts of banking I value most, developing great teams, building lasting relationships and making a difference in the community," said Rousseau. "I look forward to supporting our members, strengthening our branch and ensuring every person who walks through our doors experiences the service and personal connection that distinguish a community credit union."

Rousseau lives in Rhode Island with her husband, Jerry, and their three sons, Adam, Seth and Jacob. A musical family, they perform with local bands locally and beyond, using music to support charitable organizations and community causes.

About Ocean State Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Ocean State Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative committed to putting people first. Serving Rhode Island communities with integrity, OSCU offers personal and business checking, savings, competitive loans, and convenient mobile and online banking. Recognized for higher deposit rates, lower loan costs, and exceptional member service, the credit union also supports first-time homebuyers. OSCU remains dedicated to modernization, digital innovation, and community investment, helping members thrive today and into the future.

SOURCE Ocean State Credit Union