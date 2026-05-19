Ocean State Credit Union Appoints Veteran Banking Leader Jennifer Fletcher to Strengthen Branch Growth and Member Experience

COVENTRY, R.I., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean State Credit Union has announced the appointment of Jennifer Fletcher as Branch Manager of its Warwick location, reinforcing the credit union's continued investment in exceptional member service, operational leadership, and community-focused banking.

Jennifer Fletcher joins Ocean State Credit Union with more than 20 years of experience across retail banking, wealth management, branch operations, consumer lending, and fiduciary banking.

Fletcher joins Ocean State Credit Union with more than 20 years of experience across retail banking, wealth management, branch operations, consumer lending, and fiduciary banking. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation as a relationship-driven leader focused on strengthening branch performance, developing high-performing teams, and delivering exceptional client and member experiences.

In her role, Fletcher will oversee daily branch operations, employee leadership, lending activity, compliance oversight, member service initiatives, and branch growth strategies. She will also support staff development, operational consistency, and community engagement efforts that align with Ocean State Credit Union's commitment to personalized banking and long-term member relationships.

"Jennifer brings a tremendous depth of banking experience and a strong passion for relationship-based service," said Michael Garvey. "Her ability to lead teams, strengthen operations, and create meaningful member experiences makes her an outstanding addition to Ocean State Credit Union as we continue growing our presence and investing in the future of community banking."

Fletcher's leadership experience includes oversight of branch operations, loan activity, staff development, compliance procedures, sales performance, and member relationship management. She has consistently demonstrated the ability to balance operational excellence with personalized service while fostering collaborative and highly motivated branch environments.

Prior to joining Ocean State Credit Union, Fletcher most recently served with Navigant Credit Union, where she continued building her expertise in branch leadership and member engagement. Her background also includes experience with Citizens Bank and Washington Trust, where she worked in wealth management and relationship-focused banking roles supporting both consumer and business clients.

Over the course of her career, Fletcher has developed extensive experience across consumer banking, business banking support, lending operations, fiduciary banking, and operational management. She is recognized for her ability to mentor employees, optimize branch performance, and build trusted relationships through responsive, personalized service.

In addition to her operational leadership, Fletcher has remained committed to community engagement and relationship-building initiatives that strengthen local awareness and support organizational growth. Her approach closely aligns with Ocean State Credit Union's mission to deliver modern financial solutions while maintaining strong community connections and a member-first philosophy.

Ocean State Credit Union continues to invest in experienced leaders who reflect the organization's commitment to innovation, service, and community-focused financial guidance. Fletcher's appointment represents another step forward in strengthening the credit union's branch leadership and enhancing the overall member experience.

About Ocean State Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Ocean State Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative committed to putting people first. Serving Rhode Island communities with integrity, OSCU offers personal and business checking, savings, competitive loans, and convenient mobile and online banking. Recognized for higher deposit rates, lower loan costs, and exceptional member service, the credit union also supports first-time homebuyers. OSCU remains dedicated to modernization, digital innovation, and community investment, helping members thrive today and into the future. www.oceanstatecu.org

SOURCE Ocean State Credit Union