Oceaneering Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $263 million, or $(2.66) per share, on revenue of $561 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting the impact of $255 million of pre-tax adjustments, primarily $240 million associated with asset impairments, write-downs and write-offs recognized during the quarter. During the prior quarter ended September 30, 2019, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $25.5 million, or $(0.26) per share, on revenue of $498 million, and an adjusted net loss of $29.7 million, or $(0.30) per share.

For the full year 2019, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $348 million, or $(3.52) per share, on revenue of $2 billion. Adjusted net loss was $83 million, or $(0.84) per share, reflecting the impact of $258 million of pre-tax adjustments, primarily $240 million associated with asset impairments, write-downs and write-offs recognized during the year. This compared to 2018 net loss of $212 million, or $(2.16) per share, on revenue of $1.9 billion, and adjusted net loss of $69.7 million, or $(0.71) per share.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins and forecasted 2020 EBITDA) and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, 2020 EBITDA Estimates, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

















2019

2018

2019

2019

2018





















Revenue

$ 560,810



$ 495,095



$ 497,647



$ 2,048,124



$ 1,909,482 Gross Margin

(20,387)



33,035



49,061



98,244



129,226 Income (Loss) from Operations

(254,170)



(97,144)



(5,194)



(290,713)



(145,482) Net Income (Loss)

(262,912)



(64,139)



(25,523)



(348,444)



(212,327)





















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (2.66)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.26)



$ (3.52)



$ (2.16)

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "We were pleased that our consolidated fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $48.7 million exceeded both our guidance and consensus estimates. Our fourth quarter results reflect higher activity levels, and we were encouraged that four of our five operating segments recorded sequential improvements in adjusted operating results and adjusted EBITDA. As a result of the free cash flow generated during the fourth quarter, primarily due to a reduction in working capital, our cash position as of December 31, 2019 increased to $374 million.

"During the quarter, we recognized certain non-cash charges related to impairments to the carrying value of several of our vessels and certain other assets, including goodwill and intangible assets, as market conditions no longer support the prior valuations for these assets. A small portion of the asset write-downs related to the retirement of 30 ROVs from our fleet. Additionally, we recognized restructuring costs as we continue to focus our efforts on adapting our asset base, geographic footprint and staffing levels for the realities of the markets we serve.

"Sequentially, ROV days on hire declined as expected by 2%, however a 5% increase in average revenue per day on hire resulted in a 3% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter. Adjusted operating results declined due to costs incurred to prepare our fleet for an anticipated increase in activity during 2020. These preparation costs were the leading contributor to the decline of our ROV quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin to 27%, from the 31% achieved during the first nine months of 2019.

"Our fleet utilization for the fourth quarter was 58%, down from 60% in the third quarter, primarily due to normal seasonality associated with the global vessel market. Our fourth quarter fleet use was 64% in drill support and 36% in vessel-based activity, compared to 63% and 37%, respectively, during the third quarter. At the end of December, we had ROV contracts on 98 of the 156 floating rigs under contract, or 63%.

"At the end of 2019, our ROV fleet size was 250 vehicles, as compared to 276 vehicles at the end of the third quarter. This reflects the retirement of 30 vehicles from our active fleet during the quarter and the addition of 4 units. The retired ROVs provided approximately 2% of the total days worked during the fourth quarter. Pro forma fourth quarter utilization, reflecting these vehicles as if they had been retired effective as of the beginning of the quarter, was 64%.

"Subsea Products fourth quarter adjusted operating results were essentially flat with the third quarter on higher revenue. As projected, increased throughput within our manufactured products business was somewhat offset by lower seasonal demand within our service and rental business. The difference in revenue mix between our manufactured products business and our service and rental business resulted in a quarterly adjusted operating margin decline to 8.0% for the fourth quarter from 8.8% for the third quarter of 2019. Our Subsea Products backlog on December 31, 2019 was $630 million, compared to our September 30, 2019 backlog of $609 million. Our book-to-bill ratio of 1.5, for the full year 2019, was slightly favorable to our guidance range.

"Sequentially, Subsea Projects adjusted operating results improved substantially on higher revenue. This improvement was primarily due to better-than-anticipated Gulf of Mexico intervention, maintenance and repair (IMR) activity, and higher survey services activity from several geoscience and marine construction projects. Asset Integrity adjusted operating results improved on a modest increase in revenue.

"As compared to the third quarter, Advanced Technologies adjusted fourth quarter operating income increased on higher revenue. However, these results were disappointing as performance fell well short of our guidance because the expected improvement in entertainment business operating margins was not achieved. This under-performance was chiefly due to cost overruns on certain completed projects, postponement in project awards, and customer-requested delays in project progression. During the fourth quarter, our government business performed well, as anticipated. Unallocated Expenses were in line with expectations.

"The full year 2019 consolidated adjusted financial results were consistent with our guidance but were achieved in a different manner than expected. Activity levels and operating performance within our energy segments exceeded our original expectations, led by our ROV and Subsea Products segments. Operating performance within our Advanced Technologies segment fell short of expectations, primarily due to execution issues and customer-driven project delays and cancellations within our entertainment business. Compared to 2018, our 2019 consolidated revenue increased 7% to $2.0 billion, with revenue increases in ROV, Subsea Products and Advanced Technologies being partially offset by revenue decreases in Subsea Projects and Asset Integrity. Consolidated adjusted operating results improved by $22.4 million, led by our Subsea Products and ROV segments. In 2019, each of our operating segments, except Asset Integrity, contributed positive operating income, as adjusted, and all of our operating segments contributed positive EBITDA, as adjusted. Overall, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $165 million. We generated $158 million in cash flow from operations and invested $148 million on capital expenditures.

"We expect our 2020 financial results to improve year over year, due to our expectations for higher activity and operating margins in each of our segments. For the year, we anticipate generating $180 million to $220 million of EBITDA, with positive operating income and EBITDA contributions from each of our operating segments. At the midpoint of this range, our EBITDA for 2020 would represent a 21% increase over 2019 adjusted EBITDA. Apart from seasonality, we view pricing and margins in the current energy markets to be stable with increasing opportunities for improvement. We anticipate all of our segments will generate improved annual operating results, with the largest increases in profitability occurring in ROV, Subsea Products and Advanced Technologies.

"For ROVs, our expectation for improved results is based on increased days on hire in both drill support and vessel-based services, minor shifts in geographic mix, and generally stable pricing. We project fewer installations and demobilizations in 2020, which are expected to lower operating costs, as compared to 2019. We expect EBITDA margins to average approximately 30% for the full year.

"We expect Subsea Products segment performance to improve, as a result of increased throughput and better absorption of fixed costs within our manufactured products business unit, as well as higher activity levels and contribution from our service and rental business unit. We anticipate that our operating income margins will improve slightly and average in the mid-single digit range for the year.

"Subsea Projects operating results are expected to improve slightly in 2020, primarily due to lower depreciation as compared to 2019. EBITDA is expected to decline modestly in anticipation of reduced international and Gulf of Mexico vessel activity. Vessel dayrates remain competitive but stable, and we expect to see opportunities for pricing improvements during periods of higher activity. Similar to 2019, this segment has the highest projected amount of speculative work contained within our guidance. Asset Integrity results are expected to improve on relatively flat revenue as the benefits from cost control measures implemented in late 2019 and early 2020 should be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

"Our 2020 Advanced Technologies results are projected to increase on higher revenues, with operating margins expected to be in the high-single digit range for the year. We expect a modest improvement in operating results within our government-related units and operating improvement within our commercial units on improved execution and expected project awards and progression. We are currently monitoring the impact to ongoing and anticipated projects in China, due to the coronavirus situation.

"For 2020, we anticipate Unallocated Expenses to increase to an average of $35 million per quarter as we expect full accrual rates for projected short- and long-term performance-based incentive compensation expense, as compared to 2019.

"Interest expense, net of interest income, is expected to be approximately $40 million, and we expect our 2020 cash tax payments to be approximately $40 million. This includes taxes incurred in countries that impose tax on the basis of in-country revenue and bear no relationship to the profitability of such operations. At this time, we do not foresee realizing a current-year tax benefit from our projected consolidated pre-tax loss, so any discussion of an estimated effective tax rate would not be meaningful.

"Our first quarter 2020 EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of $36 million to $42 million. We expect lower seasonal activity in our Subsea Projects segment and in our service rental business within our Subsea Products segment. Advanced Technologies operating results are expected to be essentially flat on marginally lower revenues.

"Capital discipline continues to be of utmost importance and we expect to generate significant positive free cash flow in 2020. We expect our organic capital expenditures to total between $75 million and $105 million. This includes approximately $40 million to $50 million of maintenance capital expenditures and $35 million to $55 million of growth capital expenditures, including approximately $5 million of carryover from 2019. We remain committed to maintaining strong liquidity and believe that our cash position, $500 million undrawn revolving credit facility and debt maturity profile should provide us ample resources and time to address future opportunities to improve our returns."

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements about: our backlog, to the extent backlog may be an indicator of future revenue or profitability; industry conditions; our financial results outlook for the full year and first quarter of 2020, including anticipated operating income, operating results, EBITDA, EBITDA contributions and EBITDA margins from each of our operating segments, and the associated explanations; the expectation and timing of the benefits from cost control measures in Asset Integrity implemented in late 2019 and early 2020; the impact to ongoing and anticipated projects in China, due to the coronavirus situation; our projected consolidated pre-tax operating loss; demand and activity levels in our business units; anticipated full year and quarterly Unallocated Expenses; our expectations about interest expense and the associated explanations; our expected income tax payments; our expectations regarding a current-year tax benefit on our projected consolidated pre-tax operating loss; our forecasted first quarter operating results from our segments and the associated comparisons and explanations; our expectation about the full year 2020 free cash flow; our expected 2020 capital expenditures; our belief that our strong cash position, revolving credit facility and debt maturity profile provide us with ample resources and time to address future opportunities to improve our returns.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in tax laws, regulations and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































































Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

























(in thousands) ASSETS































Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $373,655 and $354,259)





$ 1,244,436



$ 1,244,889



Net property and equipment











776,532



964,670



Other assets

















719,695



615,439







Total Assets









$ 2,740,663



$ 2,824,998





































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities

















$ 600,956



$ 494,741



Long-term debt

















796,516



786,580



Other long-term liabilities









267,782



128,379



Equity

















1,075,409



1,415,298







Total Liabilities and Equity









$ 2,740,663



$ 2,824,998





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

















Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)





































Revenue









$ 560,810



$ 495,095



$ 497,647



$ 2,048,124



$ 1,909,482



Cost of services and products

581,197



462,060



448,586



1,949,880



1,780,256





Gross margin

(20,387)



33,035



49,061



98,244



129,226



Selling, general and administrative expense

59,717



53,730



54,255



214,891



198,259



Long-lived assets impairments

159,353



—



—



159,353



—



Goodwill impairment

14,713



76,449



—



14,713



76,449





Income (loss) from operations

(254,170)



(97,144)



(5,194)



(290,713)



(145,482)



Interest income









1,352



1,775



2,089



7,893



9,962



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(11,706)



(9,684)



(11,382)



(42,711)



(37,742)



Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

941



(519)



554



1,331



(3,783)



Other income (expense), net

(3,687)



(2,390)



(3,660)



(6,621)



(8,788)





Income (loss) before income taxes

(267,270)



(107,962)



(17,593)



(330,821)



(185,833)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(4,358)



(43,823)



7,930



17,623



26,494





Net Income (Loss)

$ (262,912)



$ (64,139)



$ (25,523)



$ (348,444)



$ (212,327)





































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

98,930



98,534



98,930



98,876



98,496

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (2.66)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.26)



$ (3.52)



$ (2.16)









































The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended











Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018











($ in thousands)





















Remotely Operated Vehicles





























Revenue



$ 116,020



$ 96,736



$ 113,101



$ 449,830



$ 394,801



Gross margin



$ (7,728)



$ 6,764



$ 18,908



$ 37,961



$ 32,652

Operating income (loss)



$ (18,660)



$ (1,275)



$ 10,145



$ 1,591



$ 1,641

Operating income (loss) %



(16) %

(1) %

9 %

— %

— %

Days available



25,576



25,272



25,392



100,480



101,464



Days utilized



14,836



13,147



15,146



58,347



52,084



Utilization



58 %

52 %

60 %

58 %

51 %





























Subsea Products





























Revenue



$ 183,659



$ 129,509



$ 150,836



$ 602,249



$ 515,000



Gross margin



$ 4,527



$ 10,156



$ 28,030



$ 65,901



$ 59,984

Operating income (loss)



$ (10,325)



$ (3,803)



$ 13,219



$ 9,831



$ 5,614

Operating income (loss) %



(6) %

(3) %

9 %

2 %

1 % Backlog at end of period



$ 630,000



$ 332,000



$ 609,000



$ 630,000



$ 332,000































Subsea Projects





























Revenue



$ 86,728



$ 89,295



$ 75,996



$ 327,556



$ 329,163



Gross margin



$ 1,546



$ 2,795



$ 5,213



$ 21,264



$ 9,596

Operating income (loss)



$ (148,075)



$ (79,379)



$ (616)



$ (145,712)



$ (86,008)

Operating income (loss) %



(171) %

(89) %

(1) %

(44) %

(26) %





























Asset Integrity





























Revenue



$ 61,835



$ 62,830



$ 59,274



$ 242,954



$ 253,886



Gross margin



$ (6,867)



$ 8,086



$ 5,273



$ 11,101



$ 34,995

Operating income (loss)



$ (48,919)



$ 1,349



$ (2,453)



$ (53,387)



$ 8,660

Operating income (loss) %



(79) %

2 %

(4) %

(22) %

3 %





























Advanced Technologies





























Revenue



$ 112,568



$ 116,725



$ 98,440



$ 425,535



$ 416,632



Gross margin



$ 12,354



$ 22,314



$ 9,413



$ 50,401



$ 58,959

Operating income (loss)



$ 5,270



$ 15,406



$ 2,958



$ 25,068



$ 33,920

Operating income (loss) %



5 %

13 %

3 %

6 %

8 %



























Unallocated Expenses



























Gross margin



$ (24,219)



$ (17,080)



$ (17,776)



$ (88,384)



$ (66,960)

Operating income (loss)



$ (33,461)



$ (29,442)



$ (28,447)



$ (128,104)



$ (109,309)



























Total

































Revenue



$ 560,810



$ 495,095



$ 497,647



$ 2,048,124



$ 1,909,482



Gross margin



$ (20,387)



$ 33,035



$ 49,061



$ 98,244



$ 129,226

Operating income (loss)



$ (254,170)



$ (97,144)



$ (5,194)



$ (290,713)



$ (145,482)

Operating income (loss) %



(45) %

(20) %

(1) %

(14) %

(8) %



The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables in our Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information section for financial measures that management considers representative of our ongoing operations.































SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended











Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018











(in thousands)























Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions



$ 18,837



$ 25,721



$ 57,985



$ 147,684



$ 178,038

























Depreciation and amortization:





















Energy Services and Products























Remotely Operated Vehicles



$ 32,043



$ 27,972



$ 26,767



$ 113,671



$ 111,311



Subsea Products



30,992



11,797



12,055



68,404



53,085



Subsea Projects



14,541



85,651



8,130



38,103



114,481



Asset Integrity



30,529



1,585



1,634



35,367



6,904

Total Energy Services and Products



108,105



127,005



48,586



255,545



285,781

Advanced Technologies



766



786



761



3,122



3,081

Unallocated Expenses



1,199



1,125



1,220



4,760



4,728



Total Depreciation and Amortization



$ 110,070



$ 128,916



$ 50,567



$ 263,427



$ 293,590

































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2020 EBITDA Estimates and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)









































For the Three Months Ended









Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2019









Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (262,912)



$ (2.66)



$ (64,139)



$ (0.65)



$ (25,523)



$ (0.26)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

























Long-lived assets impairments

159,353







—







—







Long-lived assets write-offs

44,653







—







—







Inventory write-downs

21,285







—







—







Goodwill impairment

14,713







76,449







—







Restructuring expenses and other

11,751







—







—







Foreign currency (gains) losses

3,477







2,559







3,516





Total pre-tax adjustments

255,232







79,008







3,516





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods

(50,653)







(11,914)







(738)





Discrete tax items:























Share-based compensation

2







—







—





Uncertain tax positions

1,276







7,811







(520)





Tax reform

272







560







(8,492)





Valuation allowances

59,667







(3,784)







(32)





Other

(356)







(241)







2,079







Total discrete tax adjustments

60,861







4,346







(6,965)







Total of adjustments

265,440







71,440







(4,187)





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ 2,528



$ 0.03



$ 7,301



$ 0.07



$ (29,710)



$ (0.30)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





99,721







99,331







98,930











































































For the Year Ended



Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018



Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP









$ (348,444)



$ (3.52)



$ (212,327)



$ (2.16)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

















Long-lived assets impairments









159,353







—







Long-lived assets write-offs

44,653







7,691







Inventory write-downs

21,285







—







Goodwill impairment

14,713







76,449







Restructuring expenses and other

11,751







—







Gain on sale of investment

—







(9,293)







Foreign currency (gains) losses









6,320







18,037





Total pre-tax adjustments









258,075







92,884





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods









(51,250)







(14,668)





































Discrete tax items:















Share-based compensation









989







—





Uncertain tax positions









3,046







12,644





Tax reform









(8,220)







8,492





Valuation allowances









61,174







35,352





Other









2,018







7,930







Total discrete tax adjustments









59,007







64,418







Total of adjustments









265,832







142,634





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









$ (82,612)



$ (0.84)



$ (69,693)



$ (0.71)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)













98,876







98,496































































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended









Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018









($ in thousands)



























Net income (loss)



$ (262,912)



$ (64,139)



$ (25,523)



$ (348,444)



$ (212,327)

Depreciation and amortization



110,070



128,916



50,567



263,427



293,590



Subtotal



(152,842)



64,777



25,044



(85,017)



81,263

Interest expense, net of interest income

10,354



7,909



9,293



34,818



27,780

Amortization included in interest expense

(335)



(333)



(335)



(1,345)



(1,772)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(4,358)



(43,823)



7,930



17,623



26,494



EBITDA



(147,181)



28,530



41,932



(33,921)



133,765

Adjustments for the effects of:























Long-lived assets impairments



159,353



—



—



159,353



—



Inventory write-downs



21,285



—



—



21,285



—



Restructuring expenses and other



11,751



—



—



11,751



—



Gain on sale of investment



—



—



—



—



(9,293)



Foreign currency (gains) losses



3,477



2,559



3,516



6,320



18,037





Total of adjustments



195,866



2,559



3,516



198,709



8,744



Adjusted EBITDA



$ 48,685



$ 31,089



$ 45,448



$ 164,788



$ 142,509





























Revenue



$ 560,810



$ 495,095



$ 497,647



$ 2,048,124



$ 1,909,482





























EBITDA margin %



(26) %

6 %

8 %

(2) %

7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %



9 %

6 %

9 %

8 %

7 %





























Free Cash Flow

















For the Year Ended





Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018





(in thousands) Net Income (loss)

$ (348,444)



$ (212,327)

Non-cash adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization, including goodwill impairment

263,427



293,590



Long-lived assets impairments

159,353



—



Other non-cash

16,436



15,317

Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities

66,797



(60,013)

Cash flow provided by operating activities

157,569



36,567

Purchases of property and equipment

(147,684)



(109,467)

Free Cash Flow

$ 9,885



$ (72,900)

























2020 EBITDA Estimates





For the Year Ended





December 31, 2020





Low

High





(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (40,000)



$ —

Depreciation and amortization

180,000



180,000



Subtotal

140,000



180,000

Interest expense, net of interest income

40,000



40,000



EBITDA

$ 180,000



$ 220,000































For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2020





Low

High





(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (19,000)



$ (13,000)

Depreciation and amortization

45,000



45,000



Subtotal

26,000



32,000

Interest expense, net of interest income

10,000



10,000



EBITDA

$ 36,000



$ 42,000















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (18,660)



$ (10,325)



$ (148,075)



$ (48,919)



$ 5,270



$ (33,461)



$ (254,170)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments —



—



142,615



16,738



—



—



159,353



Long-lived assets write-offs

5,697



18,757



6,091



14,108



—



—



44,653



Inventory write-downs

15,343



3,567



1,586



—



789



—



21,285



Goodwill impairment

—



—



—



14,713



—



—



14,713



Restructuring expenses and other

2,297



2,650



2,851



3,082



815



56



11,751





Total of adjustments

23,337



24,974



153,143



48,641



1,604



56



251,755



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 4,677



$ 14,649



$ 5,068



$ (278)



$ 6,874



$ (33,405)



$ (2,415)



































Revenue

$ 116,020



$ 183,659



$ 86,728



$ 61,835



$ 112,568







$ 560,810

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(16) %

(6) %

(171) %

(79) %

5 %





(45) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

4 %

8 %

6 %

— %

6 %





— %









































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (1,275)



$ (3,803)



$ (79,379)



$ 1,349



$ 15,406



$ (29,442)



$ (97,144)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Goodwill impairment

—



—



76,449



—



—



—



76,449





Total of adjustments

—



—



76,449



—



—



—



76,449

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ (1,275)



$ (3,803)



$ (2,930)



$ 1,349



$ 15,406



$ (29,442)



$ (20,695)



































Revenue

$ 96,736



$ 129,509



$ 89,295



$ 62,830



$ 116,725







$ 495,095

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(1) %

(3) %

(89) %

2 %

13 %





(20) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

(1) %

(3) %

(3) %

2 %

13 %





(4) %









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 10,145



$ 13,219



$ (616)



$ (2,453)



$ 2,958



$ (28,447)



$ (5,194)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 10,145



$ 13,219



$ (616)



$ (2,453)



$ 2,958



$ (28,447)



$ (5,194)



































Revenue

$ 113,101



$ 150,836



$ 75,996



$ 59,274



$ 98,440







$ 497,647

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

9 %

9 %

(1) %

(4) %

3 %





(1) % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

9 %

9 %

(1) %

(4) %

3 %





(1) %









For the Year Ended December 31, 2019







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 1,591



$ 9,831



$ (145,712)



$ (53,387)



$ 25,068



$ (128,104)



$ (290,713)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments —



—



142,615



16,738



—



—



159,353



Long-lived assets write-offs

5,697



18,757



6,091



14,108



—



—



44,653



Inventory write-downs

15,343



3,567



1,586



—



789



—



21,285



Goodwill impairment

—



—



—



14,713



—



—



14,713



Restructuring expenses and other

2,297



2,650



2,851



3,082



815



56



11,751





Total of adjustments

23,337



24,974



153,143



48,641



1,604



56



251,755

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 24,928



$ 34,805



$ 7,431



$ (4,746)



$ 26,672



$ (128,048)



$ (38,958)



































Revenue

$ 449,830



$ 602,249



$ 327,556



$ 242,954



$ 425,535







$ 2,048,124

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

— %

2 %

(44) %

(22) %

6 %





(14) % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

6 %

6 %

2 %

(2) %

6 %





(2) %









































For the Year Ended December 31, 2018







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 1,641



$ 5,614



$ (86,008)



$ 8,660



$ 33,920



$ (109,309)



$ (145,482)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Goodwill impairment

—



—



76,449



—



—



—



76,449



Long-lived assets write-offs

617



1,531



5,543



—



—



—



7,691





Total of adjustments

617



1,531



81,992



—



—



—



84,140

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 2,258



$ 7,145



$ (4,016)



$ 8,660



$ 33,920



$ (109,309)



$ (61,342)



































Revenue

$ 394,801



$ 515,000



$ 329,163



$ 253,886



$ 416,632







$ 1,909,482

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

— %

1 %

(26) %

3 %

8 %





(8) % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

1 %

1 %

(1) %

3 %

8 %





(3) %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (18,660)



$ (10,325)



$ (148,075)



$ (48,919)



$ 5,270



$ (33,461)



$ (254,170)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

32,043



30,992



14,541



30,529



766



1,199



110,070



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(3,081)



(3,081)



EBITDA

13,383



20,667



(133,534)



(18,390)



6,036



(35,343)



(147,181)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



—



142,615



16,738



—



—



159,353



Inventory write-downs

15,343



3,567



1,586



—



789



—



21,285



Restructuring expenses and other

2,297



2,650



2,851



3,082



815



56



11,751



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,477



3,477





Total of adjustments

17,640



6,217



147,052



19,820



1,604



3,533



195,866

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,023



$ 26,884



$ 13,518



$ 1,430



$ 7,640



$ (31,810)



$ 48,685



































Revenue

$ 116,020



$ 183,659



$ 86,728



$ 61,835



$ 112,568







$ 560,810

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(16) %

(6) %

(171) %

(79) %

5 %





(45) % EBITDA Margin

12 %

11 %

(154) %

(30) %

5 %





(26) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

27 %

15 %

16 %

2 %

7 %





9 %









































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (1,275)



$ (3,803)



$ (79,379)



$ 1,349



$ 15,406



$ (29,442)



$ (97,144)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

27,972



11,797



85,651



1,585



786



1,125



128,916



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(3,242)



(3,242)



EBITDA

26,697



7,994



6,272



2,934



16,192



(31,559)



28,530

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



2,559



2,559





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



2,559



2,559

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,697



$ 7,994



$ 6,272



$ 2,934



$ 16,192



$ (29,000)



$ 31,089



































Revenue

$ 96,736



$ 129,509



$ 89,295



$ 62,830



$ 116,725







$ 495,095

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(1) %

(3) %

(89) %

2 %

13 %





(20) % EBITDA Margin

28 %

6 %

7 %

5 %

14 %





6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

28 %

6 %

7 %

5 %

14 %





6 %









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 10,145



$ 13,219



$ (616)



$ (2,453)



$ 2,958



$ (28,447)



$ (5,194)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

26,767



12,055



8,130



1,634



761



1,220



50,567



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(3,441)



(3,441)



EBITDA

36,912



25,274



7,514



(819)



3,719



(30,668)



41,932

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,516



3,516





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



3,516



3,516

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36,912



$ 25,274



$ 7,514



$ (819)



$ 3,719



$ (27,152)



$ 45,448



































Revenue

$ 113,101



$ 150,836



$ 75,996



$ 59,274



$ 98,440







$ 497,647

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

9 %

9 %

(1) %

(4) %

3 %





(1) % EBITDA Margin

33 %

17 %

10 %

(1) %

4 %





8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33 %

17 %

10 %

(1) %

4 %





9 %









For the Year Ended December 31, 2019







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 1,591



$ 9,831



$ (145,712)



$ (53,387)



$ 25,068



$ (128,104)



$ (290,713)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

113,671



68,404



38,103



35,367



3,122



4,760



263,427



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(6,635)



(6,635)



EBITDA

115,262



78,235



(107,609)



(18,020)



28,190



(129,979)



(33,921)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments —



—



142,615



16,738



—



—



159,353



Inventory write-downs

15,343



3,567



1,586



—



789



—



21,285



Restructuring expenses and other

2,297



2,650



2,851



3,082



815



56



11,751



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



6,320



6,320





Total of adjustments

17,640



6,217



147,052



19,820



1,604



6,376



198,709

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 132,902



$ 84,452



$ 39,443



$ 1,800



$ 29,794



$ (123,603)



$ 164,788



































Revenue

$ 449,830



$ 602,249



$ 327,556



$ 242,954



$ 425,535







$ 2,048,124

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

— %

2 %

(44) %

(22) %

6 %





(14) % EBITDA Margin

26 %

13 %

(33) %

(7) %

7 %





(2) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30 %

14 %

12 %

1 %

7 %





8 %









































For the Year Ended December 31, 2018







Remotely

Operated

Vehicles

Subsea

Products

Subsea

Projects

Asset

Integrity

Advanced

Tech.

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 1,641



$ 5,614



$ (86,008)



$ 8,660



$ 33,920



$ (109,309)



$ (145,482)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

111,311



53,085



114,481



6,904



3,081



4,728



293,590



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(14,343)



(14,343)



EBITDA

112,952



58,699



28,473



15,564



37,001



(118,924)



133,765

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Gain on sale of investment

—



—



—



—



—



(9,293)



(9,293)



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



18,037



18,037





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



8,744



8,744

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 112,952



$ 58,699



$ 28,473



$ 15,564



$ 37,001



$ (110,180)



$ 142,509



































Revenue

$ 394,801



$ 515,000



$ 329,163



$ 253,886



$ 416,632







$ 1,909,482

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

— %

1 %

(26) %

3 %

8 %





(8) % EBITDA Margin

29 %

11 %

9 %

6 %

9 %





7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29 %

11 %

9 %

6 %

9 %





7 %

