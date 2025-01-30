Oceaneering Taps Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications' Embedded AI to Propel Growth

Global leader in subsea engineering and applied technologies selects Oracle Fusion Applications to standardize processes, expand insights, and increase efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oceaneering International, Inc., a leading provider of engineered services, products, and robotic solutions for the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its vision of solving the world's most complex operational challenges. With an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications to manage finance, HR, and supply chain processes, Oceaneering expects to be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, enhance the employee experience, and build more agile and resilient global operations.

Oceaneering is a global technology delivery company supporting clients across industries such as offshore energy, defense, and industrial robotics. With diverse business lines that have grown through cross-industry applications of technology and collaborative innovation, Oceaneering needed an integrated platform to enable its teams to work more efficiently, productively, and seamlessly to achieve its growth plans. After a thorough evaluation, it selected Oracle Fusion Applications to enable AI-powered finance, HR, and supply chain capabilities as it continues to scale.

"At Oceaneering, our greatest strength lies in our people and their ability to apply proven technology in pioneering ways to solve our customers' most complex problems," said Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oceaneering. "Our existing enterprise systems and processes weren't keeping pace with how our teams wanted—and needed—to work. By implementing Oracle Fusion Applications, we're providing our team with an advanced platform that enhances efficiency, expands insights, and enables faster decision-making and collaboration. This empowers our people to focus on what they do best—innovating for the future, taking care of our customers, and supporting each other."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) , Oceaneering can automate finance and project management processes to help increase productivity, reduce costs, mitigate risk, and improve controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will help optimize HR operations to improve the employee experience, expand workforce insights, and enhance global workforce management. Finally, Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) will help Oceaneering increase efficiency, reduce costs, and create a more resilient supply chain.

"Oceaneering thrives on solving complex problems and has applied its rigorous engineering methodology to its own organization to ensure its core business systems can support growth plans," said Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, Oceaneering will be able to standardize on a single platform, apply automation, and leverage the latest AI innovations to improve insights and efficiency, increase employee engagement, and future-proof its growing business."

The implementation will be managed by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) partner, Deloitte.

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in predictive, generative, and agentic AI to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications Suite, please visit: oracle.com/applications

About Oceaneering

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotics solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

