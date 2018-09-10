Oceaneering to Attend the Johnson Rice Energy Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE :OII ) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis will meet with institutional investors at the Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The conference handout is available through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.



Contact:

Suzanne Spera

Director, Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4707

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

