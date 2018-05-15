Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference

News provided by

Oceaneering International, Inc.

07:01 ET

HOUSTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE: OII) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis will meet with institutional investors at the TPH Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference in Houston on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. 

The conference handout will be made available before the open of the market on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry.  Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries. 

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Suzanne Spera
Director, Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4707
investorrelations@oceaneering.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceaneering-to-participate-at-the-tph-hotter-n-hell-energy-conference-300648174.html

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oceaneering.com

Also from this source

Apr 25, 2018, 17:01 ET Oceaneering Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Mar 29, 2018, 07:01 ET Oceaneering Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference

News provided by

Oceaneering International, Inc.

07:01 ET