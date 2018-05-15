Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference

HOUSTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE: OII) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis will meet with institutional investors at the TPH Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference in Houston on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
The conference handout will be made available before the open of the market on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.
Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.
