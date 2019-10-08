Oceania Cruises Debuts New Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center

Drawing on inspiration from the fundamental benefits of travel and discovery as well as guest input, Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center was created from top to bottom by Oceania Cruises and offers an array of wellness encounters designed to enhance the guest experience and encourage personal renewal. From rejuvenating treatments and Aquamar Vitality Cuisine to Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar, all have been uniquely curated to encompass the brand's core pillars: the finest cuisine at sea, alluring destinations and intimate and luxurious ships.



Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center Holistic Experiences & Amenities

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center helps guests attain an enriching balance and live life to the fullest through a range of programs and services that support all dimensions of wellness – from restorative body treatments to nourishing menu choices and enlightening adventures ashore.



RESTORE & RENEW | Rejuvenating Treatments & Medi-Spa Services

Restorative Himalayan Salt Stone Massage

This deeply restorative massage calls on Himalayan salt stones, which improve mental alertness and overall well-being. Warm salt stones are bathed in personally selected aromatics and diffuse negative energy, reduce stress and alleviate muscle tension.

Acupuncture

One of the fastest growing alternative therapies, acupuncture can complement and enhance the benefits of traditional medicine. An onboard acupuncturist is certified to effectively treat an array of symptoms and conditions such as insomnia, weight gain, anxiety and pain management.

Dysport® Wrinkle Treatments

Soften fine lines and wrinkles on the upper face for a refreshed, youthful appearance. Smoother-looking skin is visible within days and lasts up to four months.

ENRICH | Lifestyle Seminars & Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar

Reflexologist on Rice Barge | Bangkok Thailand

While cruising the calm waters of Bangkok's Chao Phraya River on a historical, wooden rice barge, guests will benefit from reflexology, a foot therapy thought to enhance relaxation and reduce pain. A traditional reflexologist will gently apply pressure to the feet, following a foot chart that details the corresponding organs and body systems.

Wellness & Mindfulness at Viña Casa Marin | Santiago de Chile (San Antonio), Chile

This unique experience pairs yoga, pranayama breathing and mindful meditation with a gourmet luncheon at a picturesque boutique winery, Viña Casa Marin, where guests will also learn about its history and micro-terroirs.

The Wonders of Apitherapy | Seville (Cádiz), Spain

At a beekeeping farm in the picturesque Andalusian countryside, guests will discover the myriad advantages of apitherapy, which focuses on the many benefits of honeybee products, such as raw honey, pollen, royal jelly and even bee venom. The resident apitherapy specialist will illustrate the benefits of each product, from boosting the immune system to alleviating pain.

NOURISH | Aquamar Vitality Cuisine

Guests can enjoy healthy and flavorful Aquamar Vitality Cuisine in The Grand Dining Room in addition to extensive plant-based and vegetarian dishes. Freshly pressed juices, smoothies and energy bowls are also served at the only cold-pressed Raw Juice & Smoothie Bars at sea. Sample dishes include:

Breakfast

Green apple müesli with pistachios, pecans and yellow raisins

Avocado toast on rustic farmer's bread

Lunch

Wakame sesame salad

Hawaiian poke bowl

Dinner

Som tam green papaya kelp noodle salad

Roasted butternut squash with arugula, mango, black radish and hearts of palm

ENERGIZE | Fitness Classes & Personal Training

Complimentary fitness classes, access to the state-of-the-art fitness center and the option of customized personal training sessions make it easy to feel fit and fulfilled at sea. Sample complimentary fitness classes include yoga, Pilates, cycling and circuit-based training.

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center Debut Schedule

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center will be implemented on each of Oceania Cruises' ships on the following cruises:

Riviera | December 5, 2019

Sirena | December 7, 2019

Nautica | December 7, 2019

Regatta | January 6, 2020

Insignia | January 8, 2020

Marina | January 22, 2020



About OceaniaNEXT

OceaniaNEXT is a sweeping array of dramatic enhancements so transformational, they are inspirational. This ambitious brand initiative will elevate every facet of the Oceania Cruises guest experience to new levels. From thoughtfully crafted new dining experiences and reimagined menus to the dramatic re-inspiration of the brand's six ships, guests will savor The Finest Cuisine at Sea, be pampered aboard intimate and luxurious ships, and be enriched through in-depth destination exploration.

Visit OceaniaNEXT.com

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six intimate and luxurious ships which carry only 684 or 1,250 guests offer an unrivaled vacation experience featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly crafted voyages aboard designer-inspired, intimate ships call on more than 450 ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific and epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. For more information about Oceania Cruises, call 855-OCEANIA (855-623-2642) or contact your Travel Advisor.

Visit OceaniaCruises.com

CONTACT: (For Media Professionals Only)

Alyssa Almeida | NJF Public Relations 212-219-7560 | AAlmeida@NJFPR.com

SOURCE Oceania Cruises